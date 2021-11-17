LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue, Wright State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball finishes its three-game homestand to begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup with Wright State at Mackey Arena. Tuesday marks the 27th straight sellout, and the Boilermakers will look to earn their third win of the year.

The Raiders enter the game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Lake Erie to open the season before suffering a loss to Marshall last Friday. This is the first meeting between these two programs.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. It's just about time to get things started:

8:48 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue defeats Wright State 96-52 to move to 3-0 on the year.

8:43 p.m. ET — During a 20-point performance, Trevion Williams became the 54th player in Purdue basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

8:39 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams grabs his 10th rebound of the game. He's recorded his first double-double of the season for Purdue. The Boilermakers have a 90-45 lead with 2:28 left to play in the game.

8:35 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman is catching fire in the second half. He has 15 points, all coming from 3-point shots. Purdue has 90 points with less than five minutes left to play.

8:29 p.m. ET — Zach Edey scores a basket and is called for a foul on the other end of the court before a timeout on the floor. Edey has a team-high 16 points as Purdue leads 80-37 over Wright State.

8:26 p.m. ET — Newman hits another 3-point shot, bringing his scoring total to nine points. He and Jaden Ivey are on the verge of double-figures. They would join Caleb Furst, Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic.

8:25 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman has come away with his first two baskets of the game in the second half, both of them from 3-point range. He has six points so far.

8:20 p.m. ET — Another timeout on the floor, Purdue leads 70-35 with 10:48 left to play in the game.

8:08 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor, Purdue leads 61-28 with 15:53 left to play in the second half. Sasha Stefanovic hits his fourth 3-pointer of the game, bringing his scoring total to 12. He's tied with Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and Caleb Furst for the team's lead.

8:05 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey misses a wide-open 3-pointer, but Caleb Furst comes away with the offensive rebound. With another opportunity to have the ball in his hands, Ivey worked his way into the paint and made a tough basket through contact.

Ivey, in a quiet evening, has eight points for Purdue.

8:03 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst was the first Boilermaker on the board in the second half. After being slowed in the first half, he's increased his point total to 10, joining Zach Edey and Trevion Williams in double figures.

7:45 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue leads Wright State 51-17 at the break. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey each have 12 points and are a combined 10-of-13 from the floor. Edey has a team-high seven rebounds, while Williams has added five to go along with two assists.

7:38 p.m. ET — The first half is quickly coming to a close, and Eric Hunter Jr. causes the Mackey Arena crowd to erupt with a steal and a fast-break dunk. Purdue with a 49-17 lead with 2:35 left to play in the first half.

7:37 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton connects on his first 3-pointer of the season. After a Wright State basket on the other end, Purdue leads 43-17 with a little over three minutes remaining.

7:35 p.m. ET — Wright State is shooting a lot of 3-pointers this game. Despite decent looks, the Raiders have made just 2-of-13 from deep. As a team, Wright Stating is shooting less than 25% from the floor.

Purdue, on the other hand, is hitting on just over 50% of its shots. The Boilermakers have made 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

7:32 p.m. ET — It's been only 3-pointers so far tonight for Sasha Stefanovic. All five of his shots from the floor have been from behind the arc, and he's made three of them so far for a total of nine points.

7:30 p.m. ET — Zach Edey already having another dominant performance early in this game. Wright State hasn't been able to match up, and he's sitting at 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Edey also leads the team with six rebounds.

7:26 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton gets a steal and tries to look for Caleb Furst on the fast break. Furst is fouled going up for a shot, and he'll hit the free-throw line after the timeout on the floor.

The Boilermakers lead the Raiders 30-10 with 7:18 remaining in the first half.

7:24 p.m. ET — A Zach Edey free throw pushes his scoring total to seven points. Purdue is on a 14-3 run over the last five minutes. Wright State has been on a scoring drought for nearly four minutes.

7:22 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson enters the game, and Eric Hunter heads back to the bench.

7:20 p.m. ET — Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic check back into the game.

7:17 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams, on back-to-back possessions, gets an offensive rebound and immediately goes up strong for a second-chance shot. Both baskets fall, and on each shot he was fouled.

He'll have an and-one attempt after a timeout on the floor. Purdue leads 21-10 with 11:45 remaining in the first half.

7:14 p.m. ET — In two games this season, Caleb Furst has averaged seven points per game. The starting freshman has already matched that scoring total with more than 12 minutes to go in the first half.

7:13 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton enter the game for the Boilermakers.

7:11 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. checks into the game.

7:07 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst is getting going early in this game. He was the first player on the board for Purdue, and he got his scoring total up to five points by making a wide-open 3-pointer.

Timeout on the floor with 15:06 left to play in the first half. The Boilermakers lead 14-5. Furst is leading the way on the scoring front, followed by Zach Edey (4), Sasha Stefanovic (3) and Jaden Ivey (2).

7:06 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks into the game for the first time tonight, giving a break to Zach Edey.

7:04 p.m. ET — Wright State the first to get on the board as Tanner Holden gets a 3-point bucket. But Purdue has fired back on the other end and is on a 11-0 run in the first four minutes.

Four different Boilermakers have already scored.

7:00 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and we're off here in Mackey Arena.

6:35 p.m. ET — Tonight's starters remain the same for Purdue against Wright State:

• Freshman forward Caleb Furst

• Sophomore center Zach Edey

• Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

• Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

• Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

