Salvation Army kicks 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Salvation Army kicked off their 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign Monday with a bit of help from a few friends from the Altoona Fire Department.

The Salvation Army and the fire department stood on 6th Ave and 7th Street in Altoona, collecting donations from the community.

Red Kettle Campaign goes from now until Christmas Eve. The funds raised will be going towards the annual costs for the Salvation Army. The Altoona program’s goal is to raise $110,000.

The Salvation Army and the fire department have been in partnerships with each other for many years. Captain of Engine 312 Terry Alwine says that helping the charity out with projects is what they enjoy doing.

“We try to help each other out with our projects,” Alwine said. “Whenever we have a bad situation, they’re always out on scene with us with the Salvation Army truck. They help with refreshments when we need them.”

There will be volunteers across multiple locations in Altoona collecting donations, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Logan Valley Mall, and Walgreens.

