Altoona, PA

Salvation Army kicks 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Salvation Army kicked off their 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign Monday with a bit of help from a few friends from the Altoona Fire Department.

The Salvation Army and the fire department stood on 6th Ave and 7th Street in Altoona, collecting donations from the community.

Red Kettle Campaign goes from now until Christmas Eve. The funds raised will be going towards the annual costs for the Salvation Army. The Altoona program’s goal is to raise $110,000.

Happy Valley adventure bureau receives $250,000 for tourism marketing

The Salvation Army and the fire department have been in partnerships with each other for many years. Captain of Engine 312 Terry Alwine says that helping the charity out with projects is what they enjoy doing.

“We try to help each other out with our projects,” Alwine said. “Whenever we have a bad situation, they’re always out on scene with us with the Salvation Army truck. They help with refreshments when we need them.”

There will be volunteers across multiple locations in Altoona collecting donations, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Logan Valley Mall, and Walgreens.

Related
WTAJ

Logan Township Volunteer Fire Service delivers Thanksgiving meals for 13th year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Logan Township Volunteer Firefighters continue to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need for the holiday. This has been a tradition with the fire company for the past 13 years. This year deliveries went to 159 people across 37 different families within the area. Through their multiple volunteers, they were able […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers needed to help decorate Bellefonte for Victorian Christmas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help decorate for the 2021 Victorian Christmas. The event will rely heavily on local volunteers especially those who can climb up ladders for traditional decorating. If enough volunteers are not available, then decorating for the 40th Annual Victorian […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Bridge rededicated to honor late veteran

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Haynes Street Bridge in Johnstown is officially being renamed and rededicated in honor of late veteran Harry M. Plows. Plows is a Cambria County native who enlisted in the Army in 1940 and served in World War II in multiple European countries. He was discharged from the Army in 1945, earning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Where to find free holiday parking in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next week, there will be free parking in certain areas of State College during the 2021 holiday season, according to the Borough of State College Parking Department. Free parking will be available from local businesses in the following areas starting Monday until Dec. 22: Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages: […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

