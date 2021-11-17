New Christmas Song Focuses On Buchanan

Every year, Christmas starts getting pushed on us earlier and earlier. Even before Halloween has happened, you can find Christmas decorations in almost any department store. Well, if Christmas can come early, I think it’s only fair that Halloween stay late. In honor of the year’s spookiest holiday, here’s five songs I like to listen to whenever Halloween comes around. Some are fun, some are freaky, and all of them will have the person who handed you the aux cord at the Halloween party question why they invited you. Alternatively, play these songs at a Christmas party if you really want to live on the edge.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO