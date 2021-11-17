ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Man Convicted In Double Homicide At Upper Bucks Campground

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJn4Q_0cyrunl100

A Philadelphia man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder Monday for killing two men at a campground in upper Bucks County two years ago, authorities said.

Miles K. Jones, 42, was also convicted of 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators allege he shot and killed Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, both of Philadelphia, on Oct. 19, 2019, at the Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township after the victims intervened in an altercation between Jones and his girlfriend, the DA's office said.

During a camping trip with a group of 15 other people, an argument erupted between Jones and his girlfriend around 2 a.m., and the woman told Jones to leave the tent they were sharing, authorities said.

A fight ensued, during which Jones flipped the tent before the victims arrived to help the woman, authorities said.

Hill tried to calm Jones, but Jones responded by pushing Hill, according to authorities. One of Hill's sons then punched Jones, knocking him to the ground, investigators said.

While Jones was on the ground, he told them they were going to pay for this and “nobody’s safe," the DA's office said.

In another attempt to calm Jones down, some people walked him to his girlfriend's car to separate him from her. according to authorities.

Then, Jones grabbed a 9mm handgun and shot Braxton in the chest, authorities said.

Jones shot Hill in the back as the rest of the group attempted to flee into the woods, investigators said.

Jones’ attorney claimed Jones acted in self-defense, but Deputy District Attorneys Edward M. Louka argued that “self-defense is not revenge," according to the DA's office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child, 4, Among Five Shot At Backyard Party In Passaic

A 4-year-old child was one of five people wounded when two men started shooting at an overnight backyard party in Passaic, authorities said.City police responding shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday reported finding the child, along with two women – one 21 from Passaic, the other 25 from Newark – and a 29…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Jersey Shore Road Rage Shooting: Police

Police in Brick Township are on the hunt for a gunman who fired three shots into a vehicle during what they are calling a road rage incident Saturday night.On Brick Boulevard, two white men in a red, newer model pickup with an extended cab continued to pass the victim and brake check him several ti…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Rockhill Township, PA
City
Rockhill, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#District Attorneys#Homicides#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Elmwood Park Boy, 15, Struck By Sedan In Saddle Brook

A 15-year-old Elmwood Park boy was hospitalized after being struck by a sedan Sunday afternoon in Saddle Brook, authorities said.A witness said the teen was dashing across the street when he was struck by what Capt. John Zotollo Jr. said was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of North Midlan…
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection that left a man critically injured.It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 in Mastic.Transito Sanchez, age 54, was walking westward from Mastic Road to Herkimer Street when he was struck by a pickup truck at 4:59 p.m. …
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
164K+
Followers
30K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy