Philly Man Convicted In Double Homicide At Upper Bucks Campground

A Philadelphia man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder Monday for killing two men at a campground in upper Bucks County two years ago, authorities said.

Miles K. Jones, 42, was also convicted of 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators allege he shot and killed Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, both of Philadelphia, on Oct. 19, 2019, at the Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township after the victims intervened in an altercation between Jones and his girlfriend, the DA's office said.

During a camping trip with a group of 15 other people, an argument erupted between Jones and his girlfriend around 2 a.m., and the woman told Jones to leave the tent they were sharing, authorities said.

A fight ensued, during which Jones flipped the tent before the victims arrived to help the woman, authorities said.

Hill tried to calm Jones, but Jones responded by pushing Hill, according to authorities. One of Hill's sons then punched Jones, knocking him to the ground, investigators said.

While Jones was on the ground, he told them they were going to pay for this and “nobody’s safe," the DA's office said.

In another attempt to calm Jones down, some people walked him to his girlfriend's car to separate him from her. according to authorities.

Then, Jones grabbed a 9mm handgun and shot Braxton in the chest, authorities said.

Jones shot Hill in the back as the rest of the group attempted to flee into the woods, investigators said.

Jones’ attorney claimed Jones acted in self-defense, but Deputy District Attorneys Edward M. Louka argued that “self-defense is not revenge," according to the DA's office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

