Jimmy Garoppolo grades from 49ers win over Rams

The 49ers played the first half in can’t-draw-it-up-any-better fashion and the second like a team that knew it was going to win. The Niners opened with an 18-play, 93-yard, 11-minute-plus scoring drive. Their second possession was more brief (7:52), but covered 91 yards in 11 plays and also ended in a touchdown. Deebo Samuel’s multi-tool brilliance was on display for a national audience (five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown; five receptions on five targets for 97 yards and a touchdown); the 49ers played keepaway (time of possession: 39:03) with 44 rushing attempts for 156 yards; and Jimmy Garoppolo’s 141.7 rating is a season best and his third highest with the 49ers. The Rams’ perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald and new arrival Von Miller? They combined for 11 tackles and no sacks.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO