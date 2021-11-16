FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

City of Riverside Names Dr. Lorissa Villarreal Homeless Solutions Officer

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Dr. Lorissa Villarreal, who has eight years of experience working in the nonprofit sector, has been named Homeless Solutions Officer for the City of Riverside.

Dr. Villarreal was introduced to the community during a City Council meeting this afternoon. Her first day on the job is Dec. 10.

“We need a data-driven strategy to reduce the number of people without shelter in our community” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “Dr. Villareal’s knowledge and experience will help us develop a more informed approach leading to real solutions in our city.”

Dr. Villarreal is known as an innovator, leader, and advocate for economically-disadvantaged populations. She seeks to provide meaningful experiences for all people, putting equity, diversity, and inclusiveness at the forefront of whole-person care.

Dr. Villarreal has most recently worked to support vulnerable adult populations both inside Los Angeles County jails and in the community. As the Reentry and Workforce Manager at New Opportunities Organization, she led the Prison to Employment grant to provide people with support services and subsidized employment opportunities through community partnerships.

“Whether it is helping incarcerated people integrate back into society or reducing homelessness, there must be a team effort that involves the entire community,” Dr. Villarreal said. “I look forward to working with the City and our community partners to make real and important progress on this issue.”

As the Grants and Assessments Manager for New Opportunities, Dr. Villarreal secured millions of dollars in support of adult education. She also spearheaded the development and implementation of local and state-mandated educational assessments and policy and procedures in challenging large-scale county systems across eleven sites.

Dr. Villarreal has a Doctorate of Social Work from the University of Southern California. Her Master’s of Public Administration is from the University of La Verne, and her Bachelor’s of Organizational Management is from Ashford University. Her volunteer work and professional associations include the American Academy of Social Work & Social Welfare, Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership (LARRP), National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and USC Unchained Scholars.

“With the work being done by the Housing and Homelessness Committee, and the issues identified during the City Council’s recent workshop, we have a path forward for making a difference,” Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia said. “I am excited to see how Dr. Villarreal can make our existing efforts even more effective.”

Dr. Villarreal’s salary is $120,000.

