ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Children’s Hospital welcomes new human resources director

By Nicole Lopez
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N23Lq_0cyruIac00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH) announced Tom Mazza as its new human resources director.

As HR director, Mazza will oversee all aspects of the human resources department.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of human resources, Mazza joins the hospital with many accomplishments in leadership roles in medical settings.

Originally from New York, Mazza and his wife, who is a native El Pasoan, relocated to El Paso in 2013.

Mazza most recently served as Human Resources Director at El Paso Behavioral Health System.

Mazza has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dowling College and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of New Haven.

“Tom brings his positive spirit and outstanding experience to our team where he is already building upon the strong foundation we are known for at El Paso Children’s Hospital,” said Cindy Stout, president and CEO of EPCH.

For more information about the hospital, visit https://elpasochildrens.org/ .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Visit El Paso opens new center at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, Visit El Paso opened a new visitor information center and its first state-of-the-art retail store at the El Paso International Airport. This new location includes an information desk, lounge area, interactive screen, and a retail store. Officials say the retail store features merchandise created by top local artists […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC expands with new Mission del Paso buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College opened its doors to the new expansion of the Mission del Paso campus Friday located in far east El Paso. One of the five EPCC campuses located throughout El Paso, the Mission del Paso campus is the college’s fastest-growing campus, EPCC officials said. During the grand […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC professor adopts 12-year-old boy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been about a year since 12-year-old Jacob Valdez walked into the lives of the Elizondo family as a foster child. “We didn’t know how long he would be staying,” but after meeting him Andrea Rico-Elizondo said she knew he was the long-awaited sibling her son was missing. “Since Joaquin […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
State
New York State
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KTSM

Museum and Cultural Affairs Department awarded $250k NEA grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the City of El Paso Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) announced that they have been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). MCAD official share that they are receiving $250,000 to distribute as grants to El Paso’s arts […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Weather#Ceo#Dowling College#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP and EPISD students asked to shelter in place following alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-Early Thursday morning University of Texas at El Paso authorities issued an alert notifying students about a “dangerous situation.” Authorities told KTSM they are taking precautionary measures after El Paso Police said a “suicidal suspect on drugs with a weapon is on his way to UTEP, shelter in place.” Authorities told KTSM […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Veteran starts mission to clean up neighborhood, El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Carlos Ramos, a retired military man, has lived in El Paso for several years now and throughout that time he has seen trash pile up along the side of the road. One day he decided that he would take it upon himself to pick the trash to make the roads and his […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

COVID-19 cases rise in area Elementary Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Schools across El Paso have been seeing an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases with elementary schools leading the numbers. This is mostly affecting the “big three” school districts: EPISD, YISD, and SISD. According to City Health Authority Dr. Hector Orcaranza, this increase due to lack of vaccination and the amount of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Protest at NMSU calls for President, Provost to step down

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Protestors gathered on the NMSU campus on Tuesday calling for President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker of the University to step down. “Hey hey, ho ho, President Floros has got to go,” chanted protestors as they marched through campus while holding signs that said “fire Floros” and “fire […]
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTSM

NMSU kinesiology professor awarded grant for cancer research

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Kinesiology associate professor at NMSU, Sang-Rok Lee, received a grant from the Partnership for the Advancement of Cancer Research (PACR) to conduct research on a project focused on cancer. Lee and his research partner, David Hockenbery, received funds between NMSU and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for their […]
CANCER
KTSM

Lower Valley Nursing Home employees protest; Cite low wages, staffing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local medical workers staged a protest Tuesday morning outside their nursing home in the Lower Valley. According to employees of Oasis Nursing Home, staffers showed up this morning and refused to clock into work at the beginning of their shift, stating they would not work until their concerns were addressed. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD trustees pick Diana Sayavedra as lone candidate for superintendent, would be first Hispanic woman to lead the district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Diana Sayavedra, of the Fort Bend Independent School District, is set to become the first Hispanic woman to be superintendent of the El Paso Independent School District. By state law, Sayavedra cannot be officially named the superintendent for 21 days. In December, the school board is scheduled to finalize the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
697
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy