The Big Leap season 1, episode 9 recap: Four exes and a wedding

Fox is expected to decide the future of both low-rated first-year shows in the spring. The Big Leap's Season 1 will wrap up after nine episodes, while Our Kind Of People will end its freshman run with 11 episodes. "Some sources indicate that both The Big Leap, starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner, and Our Kind of People, headlined by Yaya DaCosta, had been designed for shorter runs," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "Still, in success, Fox could’ve asked for more episodes. Both The Big Leap and Our Kind of People launched to high expectations, with the ballet drama-comedy drawing parallels to Fox’s breakout hit Glee, and the soapy Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, evoking comparisons to the Lee-co-created Empire, which had a very successful run on the network."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO