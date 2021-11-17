Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her "Never-Ending" Recovery Journey After Eating Disorder

Look who’s here! Just hours after finding out that she won her first-ever CMA Award, Kelsea Ballerini was dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the big show on Nov. 10. Kelsea Ballerini came to slay with her look at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards! The 28-year-old walked the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. She wore a Valdrin Sahiti white dress with corset-style midsection and long sleeves. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, which allowed Kelsea to show some major leg and reveal her clear heels. To go with her stunning outfit, Kelsea had her hair styled in in a low, sleek bun, with a part to the side. Her look was complete with dark eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The star was styled by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan using Nexxus. Plus, she also posed with her hubby, Morgan Evans, on the red carpet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO