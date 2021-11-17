ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her "Never-Ending" Recovery Journey After Eating Disorder

By Gabrielle Chung
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kelsea Ballerini Says Kelly Clarkson Inspired Her to Do Music. These days, Kelsea Ballerini is loving herself like she means it. The 28-year-old country music star opened up about her past body image issues in her new book of poetry Feel Your Way Through, sharing that she battled an eating...

