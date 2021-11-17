Sauk Prairie Healthcare thanks first responders, healthcare workers with ‘drive of thanks’

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Sauk Prairie Healthcare thanked first responders and healthcare workers Tuesday for their dedication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At noon, first responders drove through the hospital’s campus in Prairie du Sac as staff members applauded and raised signs in appreciation.

“These are folks that we don’t see and work with side-by-side every day, so I think it’s really important for us to show a visual of how important they are to our healthcare team, how important they are to our community and our patients,” Wendy Ledesma from Sauk Prairie Healthcare said.

Ledesma added hospitals are overwhelmed as they enter a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.

