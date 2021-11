The College Football Playoff is the latest attempt to "get it right" and ensure that the best and most deserving college football teams get a chance to compete for the national championship at the end of the season. If the season ended today, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State would be involved. Obviously, this doesn't sit right with fans of the 10-0 Cincinnati Bearcats, the only undefeated Power 5 team remaining.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO