Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay score in last six minutes to send Holland to the World Cup and end Norway's hopes with Turkey clinching play-off spot by beating Montenegro

Cover picture for the articleSteven Bergwijn scored the first goal and then set up Memphis Depay for the second...

Tribal Football

Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn earns late call to Holland squad

Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn has joined the Holland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Montenegro. Bergwijn was part of new manager Louis van Gaal's first squad in September but missed the October international break through injury and was not initially recalled for this month's game. However, the...
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Netherlands, Norway & Turkey fight for last automatic spot

And that is your lot from us for tonight. We'll have reports of the main games up shortly. Thanks for joining us. Night all. France already had top spot, but they've helped prevent Finland taking second. A 2-0 win from the visitors in Helsinki means Ukraine's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina sees their battle to be in Qatar continue.
AFP

Dutch reach World Cup, Turkey, Ukraine into play-offs

The Netherlands clinched the final automatic place in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup as late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay sealed a 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday, with Turkey and Ukraine grabbing play-off spots. The Dutch, with injured coach Louis van Gaal watching from the stands in Rotterdam, only needed a point to top Group G and came through a nervy encounter to finish two points clear of second-placed Turkey, who pipped Norway to a play-off spot. Tottenham winger Bergwijn smashed Arnaut Danjuma's cross into the top corner with six minutes left at De Kuip. Barcelona's Depay then made it two a minute into injury time as he slotted home Bergwijn's pass to seal the Netherlands a return to the tournament after missing out on Russia in 2018.
Memphis Depay
Steven Bergwijn
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic at the King Power Stadium, though Timo Werner Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are all in line to feature.Lukaku has not played since hobbling out of Chelsea’s 4-0 home win over Malmo on October 20, and remains a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus.“Romelu is very close to team training,...
The Guardian

World Cup qualifying: Spain win over Greece secures Wales play-off spot

A penalty from Spain’s Pablo Sarabia secured a 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifier away to Greece, ensuring Wales are guaranteed a play-off spot at least. Rob Page’s side started their qualifying campaign knowing they would almost certainly reach the play-offs after winning their Nations League group. Wales must finish second in the group to be seeded for March’s play-offs.
#Turkey#Montenegro#Group G
The Independent

Scotland secure World Cup play-off spot with victory over Moldova

Nathan Patterson scored his first international goal to send Scotland on their way to the World Cup qualifying play-offs.The Rangers full-back also set up the second for Che Adams in a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Scotland secured second spot in Group F with a game to spare.Adams also had two goals disallowed as Scotland delivered a positive performance in front of a noisy travelling support in Chisinau to record a fifth consecutive win.The three points saw them open up an unassailable lead over third-placed Israel ahead of their nearest challengers’ game in Austria, and took the pressure off ahead...
fourfourtwo.com

Aaron Ramsey hopes Cardiff crowd gives Wales an edge in World Cup play-offs

Aaron Ramsey stressed the importance of home advantage as Wales booked a World Cup play-off semi-final date in Cardiff. Wales went into their final qualifier against Belgium needing a point to secure a home tie unless Turkey won their last game by four clear goals. But Turkey could only win...
BBC

Wales' 2022 World Cup play-off confirmed as Spain beat Greece 1-0

Wales are officially guaranteed at least a place in the World Cup play-offs after Spain beat Greece 1-0. Wales started their qualifying campaign knowing they had all but secured a play-off spot having won their Nations League group. Spain's win in Athens formally seals it, even if Wales finish outside...
Norway
Netherlands
Reuters

Turkey hit Gibraltar for six in World Cup qualifier

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey forward Halil Dervisoglu netted a double as they cruised to an easy 6-0 win over 10-man Gibraltar to continue their fight to secure a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Dervisoglu's Galatasaray team mate Kerem Akturkoglu and Atalanta defender Merih Demiral were also...
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets hails Spain’s patience as World Cup spot is clinched

Spain captain Sergio Busquets praised their gritty resilience after clinching a place at the 2022 World Cup. La Roja clinched top spot in Group B on a key night at the Estadio de La Cartuja as Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden proved decisive. Morata struck in the final moments...
CBS Sports

World Cup qualifying scores: Netherlands throw away lead in Montenegro; Belgium and France book spots in Qatar

Two more European sides have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. Belgium and France securing victories tonight have them joining Germany, Denmark and Brazil in Qatar next winter. For much of the night it seemed certain that three nations would secure a berth, but the Netherlands threw their chances of qualifying into doubt after conceding two goals late to Montenegro. Here is how Saturday's games played out.
ESPN

Late Montenegro goals put Netherland's World Cup spot on hold

Two late goals from Montenegro denied the Netherlands the chance to book a berth at next year's World Cup finals with a match to spare after a 2-2 draw on Saturday left the outcome of Group G in the balance. The Dutch were eight minutes away from moving into an...
ESPN

Romania beat Liechtenstein but fail to get World Cup playoff spot

Romania's World Cup qualifying campaign ended in disappointment despite a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their Group J clash in Vaduz on Sunday, after North Macedonia beat Iceland 3-1 to finish second in the group and grab the playoff spot. - Europe: What every country needs to qualify for the...
ESPN

North Macedonia beat Iceland to clinch World Cup playoff berth

North Macedonia sealed a World Cup qualifying play-off spot with a 3-1 home win over Iceland on Sunday that secured them the runners-up spot in Group J, with midfielder Eljif Elmas scoring twice in the second half. - Europe: What every country needs to qualify for the World Cup. -...
BBC

'As good as it's been for Scotland for a generation' as World Cup play-off beckons

As normal time crossed into added time on Friday night, the Tartan Army in Moldova's Zimbru stadium cannot have known what to do with themselves. Are not the last few minutes of Scotland games meant to be as anxious as hell? Is not this the period when their faces take on that haunted look, when the desperation is writ large on their furrowed brows?
