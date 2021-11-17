ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identification of a TGF-Î²/SMAD/lnc-UTGF positive feedback loop and its role in hepatoma metastasis

By Meng-Zhi Wu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 395 (2021) Cite this article. Aberrant activation of the TGF-Î²/SMAD signaling pathway is often observed in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Whether lncRNA regulates the TGF-Î²/SMAD signaling remains largely unknown. Here, we identified an oncogenic lncRNA that was upregulated in HCC and was transcriptionally...

Nature.com

A national cohort study (2000"“2018) of long-term air pollution exposure and incident dementia in older adults in the United States

Air pollution may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) in the U.S., but the extent of this relationship is unclear. Here, we constructed two national U.S. population-based cohorts of those aged â‰¥65 from the Medicare Chronic Conditions Warehouse (2000"“2018), combined with high-resolution air pollution datasets, to investigate the association of long-term exposure to ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3) with dementia and AD incidence, respectively. We identified ~2.0 million incident dementia cases (N"‰="‰12,233,371; dementia cohort) and ~0.8 million incident AD cases (N"‰="‰12,456,447; AD cohort). Per interquartile range (IQR) increase in the 5-year average PM2.5 (3.2"‰Âµg/m3), NO2 (11.6 ppb), and warm-season O3 (5.3 ppb) over the past 5 years prior to diagnosis, the hazard ratios (HRs) were 1.060 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.054, 1.066), 1.019 (95% CI: 1.012, 1.026), and 0.990 (95% CI: 0.987, 0.993) for incident dementias, and 1.078 (95% CI: 1.070, 1.086), 1.031 (95% CI: 1.023, 1.039), and 0.982 (95%CI: 0.977, 0.986) for incident AD, respectively, for the three pollutants. For both outcomes, concentration-response relationships for PM2.5 and NO2 were approximately linear. Our study suggests that exposures to PM2.5 and NO2 are associated with incidence of dementia and AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A glucagon analogue decreases body weight in mice via signalling in the liver

Glucagon receptor agonists show promise as components of next generation metabolic syndrome pharmacotherapies. However, the biology of glucagon action is complex, controversial, and likely context dependent. As such, a better understanding of chronic glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonism is essential to identify and mitigate potential clinical side-effects. Herein we present a novel, long-acting glucagon analogue (GCG104) with high receptor-specificity and potent in vivo action. It has allowed us to make two important observations about the biology of sustained GCGR agonism. First, it causes weight loss in mice by direct receptor signalling at the level of the liver. Second, subtle changes in GCG104-sensitivity, possibly due to interindividual variation, may be sufficient to alter its effects on metabolic parameters. Together, these findings confirm the liver as a principal target for glucagon-mediated weight loss and provide new insights into the biology of glucagon analogues.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Extracellular vesicles from hypoxia-preconditioned microglia promote angiogenesis and repress apoptosis in stroke mice via the TGF-Î²/Smad2/3 pathway

Systemic transplantation of oxygenâˆ’glucose deprivation (OGD)-preconditioned primary microglia enhances neurological recovery in rodent stroke models, albeit the underlying mechanisms have not been sufficiently addressed. Herein, we analyzed whether or not extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from such microglia are the biological mediators of these observations and which signaling pathways are involved in the process. Exposing bEnd.3 endothelial cells (ECs) and primary cortical neurons to OGD, the impact of EVs from OGD-preconditioned microglia on angiogenesis and neuronal apoptosis by the tube formation assay and TUNEL staining was assessed. Under these conditions, EV treatment stimulated both angiogenesis and tube formation in ECs and repressed neuronal cell injury. Characterizing microglia EVs by means of Western blot analysis and other techniques revealed these EVs to be rich in TGF-Î²1. The latter turned out to be a key compound for the therapeutic potential of microglia EVs, affecting the Smad2/3 pathway in both ECs and neurons. EV infusion in stroke mice confirmed the aforementioned in vitro results, demonstrating an activation of the TGF-Î²/Smad2/3 signaling pathway within the ischemic brain. Furthermore, enriched TGF-Î²1 in EVs secreted from OGD-preconditioned microglia stimulated M2 polarization of residing microglia within the ischemic cerebral environment, which may contribute to a regulation of an early inflammatory response in postischemic hemispheres. These observations are not only interesting from the mechanistic point of view but have an immediate therapeutic implication as well, since stroke mice treated with such EVs displayed a better functional recovery in the behavioral test analyses. Hence, the present findings suggest a new way of action of EVs derived from OGD-preconditioned microglia by regulating the TGF-Î²/Smad2/3 pathway in order to promote tissue regeneration and neurological recovery in stroke mice.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Î±-Galactosylceramide and its analog OCH differentially affect the pathogenesis of ISO-induced cardiac injury in mice

During our recent check of our published article entitled "Î±-Galactosylceramide and its analog OCH differentially affect the pathogenesis of ISO-induced cardiac injury in mice" published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica. We realized that there were several mistakes in the final assemble of figures: (1) in Figs.Â 2a and 4a, representative images of Masson staining were obtained at 20Ã— rather than 2Ã—; (2) in Figs.Â 2g and 4g, representative images of echocardiography were mis-placed in the process of assembling figures; (3) in Fig.Â 8d, the chemokine determined is MIP-1Î± rather than MCP-1Î±. However, these mistakes do not affect the conclusions of the original article nor the text of the article and the figure legends. We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience caused.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CircESRP1 inhibits clear cell renal cell carcinoma progression through the CTCF-mediated positive feedback loop

Circular RNA (circRNA), a closed continuous loop formed by back-splicing, has been confirmed to be implicated in a variety of human diseases including cancers. However, the underlying molecular mechanism of circRNA regulating the progression of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) remains largely unclear. In the present study, we identified a novel circular RNA, circESRP1, that derived from the ESRP1 gene locus at 8q22.1 exons. Lower expression of circESRP1 was found in clear cell RCC (ccRCC) tissues and cell lines. Besides, circESRP1 expression level showed inversely correlated with the advanced tumor size, TNM stage and distant metastasis of ccRCC. The expression level of circESRP1 exhibited a positive correlation with CTCF protein but negatively correlated with miR-3942 in 79 ccRCC tissues. In vivo experiments, we found that overexpression of circESRP1 effectively repressed xenograft tumor growth and inhibited c-Myc-mediated EMT progression. CircESRP1 acted as a sponge to competitively bind with miR-3942 as confirmed through RNA pull-down, RIP and dual-luciferase reporter assays. Moreover, CTCF, a downstream target of miR-3942, was validated to specifically promote the circESRP1 transcript expression and regulated by circESRP1/miR-3942 pathway to form a positive feedback loop. We also revealed that the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF feedback loop regulated the ccRCC cell functions via c-Myc mediated EMT process. This study provides a novel regulatory model of circRNA via forming a positive-feedback loop that perpetuates the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF axis, suggesting that this signaling may serve as a novel target for the treatment of ccRCC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CHD5 inhibits metastasis of neuroblastoma

CHD5, a tumor suppressor at 1p36, is frequently lost or silenced in poor prognosis neuroblastoma (NB) and many adult cancers. The role of CHD5 in metastasis is unknown. We confirm that low expression of CHD5 is associated with stage 4 NB. Forced expression of CHD5 in NB cell lines with 1p loss inhibited key aspects of the metastatic cascade in vitro: anchorage-independent growth, migration, and invasion. In vivo, formation of bone marrow and liver metastases developing from intravenously injected NB cells was delayed and decreased by forced CHD5 expression. Genome-wide mRNA sequencing revealed reduction of genes and gene sets associated with metastasis when CHD5 was overexpressed. Known metastasis-suppressing genes preferentially upregulated in CHD5-overexpressing NB cells included PLCL1. In patient NB, low expression of PLCL1was associated with metastatic disease and poor survival. Knockdown of PLCL1 and of p53 in IMR5 NB cells overexpressing CHD5 reversed CHD5-induced inhibition of invasion and migration in vitro. In summary, CHD5 is a metastasis suppressor in NB.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Methylprednisolone stimulated gene expression (GILZ, MCL-1) and basal cortisol levels in multiple sclerosis patients in relapse are associated with clinical response

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98868-y, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the References 16 and 17, which was incorrectly given as:. 16. Hoepner, R. et al. Vitamin D increases glucocorticoid efficacy via inhibition of mTORC1 in experimental models...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmodium sporozoite phospholipid scramblase interacts with mammalian carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1 to infect hepatocytes

After inoculation by the bite of an infected mosquito, Plasmodium sporozoites enter the blood stream and infect the liver, where each infected cell produces thousands of merozoites. These in turn, infect red blood cells and cause malaria symptoms. To initiate a productive infection, sporozoites must exit the circulation by traversing the blood lining of the liver vessels after which they infect hepatocytes with unique specificity. We screened a phage display library for peptides that structurally mimic (mimotope) a sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte recognition. We identified HP1 (hepatocyte-binding peptide 1) that mimics a ~50"‰kDa sporozoite ligand (identified as phospholipid scramblase). Further, we show that HP1 interacts with a ~160"‰kDa hepatocyte membrane putative receptor (identified as carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1). Importantly, immunization of mice with the HP1 peptide partially protects them from infection by the rodent parasite P. berghei. Moreover, an antibody to the HP1 mimotope inhibits human parasite P. falciparum infection of human hepatocytes in culture. The sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte invasion is a potential novel pre-erythrocytic vaccine candidate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activated naÃ¯ve Î³Î´ T cells accelerate deep molecular response to BCR-ABL inhibitors in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that target BCR-ABL are the frontline treatments in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Growing evidence has shown that TKIs also enhance immunity. Since gamma-delta T (Î³Î´T) cells possess the potent anticancer capability, here we investigated the potential involvement of Î³Î´T cells in TKI treatments for CML. We characterized Î³Î´T cells isolated from chronic-phase CML patients before and during TKI treatments. Î³Î´T expression increased significantly in CML patients who achieved major molecular response (MMR) and deep molecular response (DMR). Their VÎ´2 subset of Î³Î´T also expanded, and increased expression of activating molecules, namely IFN-Î³, perforin, and CD107a, as well as Î³Î´T cytotoxicity. Mechanistically, TKIs augmented the efflux of isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) from CML cells, which stimulated IFN-Î³ production and Î³Î´T expansion. Notably, the size of the IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve Î³Î´T population in TKI-treated CML patients was strongly correlated with their rates to reach DMR and with the duration on DMR. Statistical analysis suggests that a cutoff of 7.5% IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve subpopulation of Î³Î´T in CML patients could serve as a determinant for MR4.0 sustainability. Our results highlight Î³Î´T cells as a positive regulator for TKI responses in CML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structure and function differences in the prelimbic cortex to basolateral amygdala circuit mediate trait vulnerability in a novel model of acute social defeat stress in male mice

Stressful life events are ubiquitous and well-known to negatively impact mental health. However, in both humans and animal models, there is large individual variability in how individuals respond to stress, with some but not all experiencing long-term adverse consequences. While there is growing understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of the stress response, much less is known about how neurocircuits shaped by lifetime experiences are activated during an initial stressor and contribute to this selective vulnerability versus resilience. We developed a model of acute social defeat stress (ASDS) that allows classification of male mice into "susceptible" (socially avoidant) versus "resilient" (expressing control-level social approach) one hour after exposure to six minutes of social stress. Using circuit tracing and high-resolution confocal imaging, we explored differences in activation and dendritic spine density and morphology in the prelimbic cortex to basolateral amygdala (PLâ†’BLA) circuit in resilient versus susceptible mice. Susceptible mice had greater PLâ†’BLA recruitment during ASDS and activated PLâ†’BLA neurons from susceptible mice had more and larger mushroom spines compared to resilient mice. We hypothesized identified structure/function differences indicate an overactive PLâ†’BLA response in susceptible mice and used an intersectional chemogenetic approach to inhibit the PLâ†’BLA circuit during or prior to ASDS. We found in both cases that this blocked ASDS-induced social avoidance. Overall, we show PLâ†’BLA structure/function differences mediate divergent behavioral responses to ASDS in male mice. These results support PLâ†’BLA circuit overactivity during stress as a biomarker of trait vulnerability and potential target for prevention of stress-induced psychopathology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Serum FGF21 levels are altered by various factors including lifestyle behaviors in male subjects

Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 has various functions, including glucose and lipid metabolism. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate specific conditions that might influence the functions of FGF21. 398 men who underwent a health examination were enrolled in this study. Physical and biochemical parameters and information on several lifestyle behaviors were obtained from all subjects. FGF21 levels correlated with age, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase (Î³-GTP), uric acid, total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides (TG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDLC), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), and HbA1c. Moreover, FGF21 levels were significantly associated with lifestyle behaviors, including smoking status and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency. Multivariable regression analysis showed that age, ALT, Î³-GTP, smoking status, and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency were independent variables for FGF21 levels. Assessment among the non-obese and obese groups showed that FGF21 levels correlated with WC, SBP, and TC only in the non-obese group. Thus, serum FGF21 levels were affected by several factors, including lifestyle behaviors, age, and liver function. To assess the functions of FGF21 in individuals, considering these factors would be essential.
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Modeling optical design parameters for fine stimulation in sciatic nerve of optogenetic mice

Optogenetics presents an alternative method for interfacing with the nervous system over the gold-standard of electrical stimulation. While electrical stimulation requires electrodes to be surgically embedded in tissue for in vivo studies, optical stimulation offers a less-invasive approach that may yield more specific, localized stimulation. The advent of optogenetic laboratory animals-whose motor neurons can be activated when illuminated with blue light-enables research into refining optical stimulation of the mammalian nervous system where subsets of nerve fibers within a nerve may be stimulated without embedding any device directly into the nerve itself. However, optical stimulation has a major drawback in that light is readily scattered and absorbed in tissue thereby limiting the depth with which a single emission source can penetrate. We hypothesize that the use of multiple, focused light emissions deployed around the circumference of a nerve can overcome these light-scattering limitations. To understand the physical parameters necessary to produce pinpointed light stimulation within a single nerve, we employed a simplified Monte Carlo simulation to estimate the size of nerves where this technique may be successful, as well as the necessary optical lens design for emitters to be used during future in vivo studies. By modeling multiple focused beams, we find that only fascicles within a nerve diameter less than 1 mm are fully accessible to focused optical stimulation; a minimum of 4 light sources is required to generate a photon intensity at a point in a nerve over the initial contact along its surface. To elicit the same effect in larger nerves, focusing lenses would require a numerical aperture \(> 1\). These simulations inform on the design of instrumentation capable of stimulating disparate motor neurons in mouse sciatic nerve to control hindlimb movement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capturing hidden regulation based on noise change of gene expression level from single cell RNA-seq in yeast

Recent progress in high throughput single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) has activated the development of data-driven inferring methods of gene regulatory networks. Most network estimations assume that perturbations produce downstream effects. However, the effects of gene perturbations are sometimes compensated by a gene with redundant functionality (functional compensation). In order to avoid functional compensation, previous studies constructed double gene deletions, but its vast nature of gene combinations was not suitable for comprehensive network estimation. We hypothesized that functional compensation may emerge as a noise change without mean change (noise-only change) due to varying physical properties and strong compensation effects. Here, we show compensated interactions, which are not detected by mean change, are captured by noise-only change quantified from scRNA-seq. We investigated whether noise-only change genes caused by a single deletion of STP1 and STP2, which have strong functional compensation, are enriched in redundantly regulated genes. As a result, noise-only change genes are enriched in their redundantly regulated genes. Furthermore, novel downstream genes detected from noise change are enriched in "transport", which is related to known downstream genes. Herein, we suggest the noise difference comparison has the potential to be applied as a new strategy for network estimation that capture even compensated interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MÃ¼ller glial responses compensate for degenerating photoreceptors in retinitis pigmentosa

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Photoreceptor degeneration caused by genetic defects leads to retinitis pigmentosa, a rare disease typically diagnosed in adolescents and young adults. In most cases, rod loss occurs first, followed by cone loss as well as altered function in cells connected to photoreceptors directly or indirectly. There remains a gap in our understanding of retinal cellular responses to photoreceptor abnormalities. Here, we utilized single-cell transcriptomics to investigate cellular responses in each major retinal cell type in retinitis pigmentosa model (P23H) mice vs. wild-type littermate mice. We found a significant decrease in the expression of genes associated with phototransduction, the inner/outer segment, photoreceptor cell cilium, and photoreceptor development in both rod and cone clusters, in line with the structural changes seen with immunohistochemistry. Accompanying this loss was a significant decrease in the expression of genes involved in metabolic pathways and energy production in both rods and cones. We found that in the MÃ¼ller glia/astrocyte cluster, there was a significant increase in gene expression in pathways involving photoreceptor maintenance, while concomitant decreases were observed in rods and cones. Additionally, the expression of genes involved in mitochondrial localization and transport was increased in the MÃ¼ller glia/astrocyte cluster. The MÃ¼ller glial compensatory increase in the expression of genes downregulated in photoreceptors suggests that MÃ¼ller glia adapt their transcriptome to support photoreceptors and could be thought of as general therapeutic targets to protect against retinal degeneration.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of the definition of bronchopulmonary dysplasia on neurodevelopmental outcomes

Understanding the short and long-term pulmonary and neurologic outcomes of neonates with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is important in neonatal care for low-birth-weight infants. Different criteria for BPD may have different associations with long-term outcomes. Currently, two criteria for diagnosing BPD have been proposed by the NIH (2001) and NRN (2019) for preterm infants at a postmenstrual age (PMA) of 36Â weeks. We investigated which BPD definition best predicts long-term outcomes. Korean nationwide data for preterm infants born between 24 and"‰<"‰32Â weeks gestation from January 2013 to December 2015 were collected. For long-term outcomes, severity based on the NRN criteria was significantly related to neurodevelopmental impairment (NDI) in a univariate analysis after other risk factors were controlled. For the admission rate for respiratory disorder, grade 3 BPD of the NRN criteria had the highest specificity (96%), negative predictive value (86%), and accuracy (83%). For predicting NDI at the 18"“24Â month follow-up, grade 3 BPD of the NRN criteria had the best specificity (98%), positive (64%) and negative (79%) predictive values, and accuracy (78%) while NIH severe BPD had the highest sensitivity (60%). The NRN definition was more strongly associated with poor 2-year developmental outcomes. BPD diagnosed by NRN definitions might better identify infants at high risk for NDI.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cuprizone feed formulation influences the extent of demyelinating disease pathology

Cuprizone is a copper-chelating agent that induces pathology similar to that within some multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions. The reliability and reproducibility of cuprizone for inducing demyelinating disease pathology depends on the animals ingesting consistent doses of cuprizone. Cuprizone-containing pelleted feed is a convenient way of delivering cuprizone, but the efficacy of these pellets at inducing demyelination has been questioned. This study compared the degree of demyelinating disease pathology between mice fed cuprizone delivered in pellets to mice fed a powdered cuprizone formulation at an early 3Â week demyelinating timepoint. Within rostral corpus callosum, cuprizone pellets were more effective than cuprizone powder at increasing astrogliosis, microglial activation, DNA damage, and decreasing the density of mature oligodendrocytes. However, cuprizone powder demonstrated greater protein nitration relative to controls. Furthermore, mice fed control powder had significantly fewer mature oligodendrocytes than those fed control pellets. In caudal corpus callosum, cuprizone pellets performed better than cuprizone powder relative to controls at increasing astrogliosis, microglial activation, protein nitration, DNA damage, tissue swelling, and reducing the density of mature oligodendrocytes. Importantly, only cuprizone pellets induced detectable demyelination compared to controls. The two feeds had similar effects on oligodendrocyte precursor cell (OPC) dynamics. Taken together, these data suggest that demyelinating disease pathology is modelled more effectively with cuprizone pellets than powder at 3Â weeks. Combined with the added convenience, cuprizone pellets are a suitable choice for inducing early demyelinating disease pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chondrogenic differentiation induced by extracellular vesicles bound to a nanofibrous substrate

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are being increasingly studied owing to its regenerative potential, namely EVs derived from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs). Those can be used for controlling inflammation, repairing injury, and enhancing tissue regeneration. Differently, the potential of EVs derived from human articular chondrocytes (hACs) to promote cartilage regeneration has not been thoroughly investigated. This work aims to develop an EVs immobilization system capable of selectively bind EVs present in conditioned medium obtained from cultures of hACs or hBM-MSC. For that, an anti-CD63 antibody was immobilized at the surface of an activated and functionalized electrospun nanofibrous mesh. The chondrogenic potential of bound EVs was further assessed by culturing hBM-MSCs during 28 days under basal conditions. EVs derived from hACs cultured under differentiation medium or from chondrogenically committed hBM-MSCs induced a chondrogenic phenotype characterized by marked induction of SOX9, COMP, Aggrecan and Collagen type II, and matrix glycosaminoglycans synthesis. Indeed, both EVs immobilization systems outperformed the currently used chondroinductive strategies. These data show that naturally secreted EVs can guide the chondrogenic commitment of hBM-MSCs in the absence of any other chemical or genetic chondrogenic inductors based in medium supplementation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Beneficial effects of end-ischemic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation for split-liver transplantation in recovering graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury

This study examined the efficacy of end-ischemic hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation (HOPE) using an originally developed machine perfusion system for split-liver transplantation. Porcine split-liver grafts were created via 75% liver resection after 10Â min of warm ischemia. In Group 1, grafts were preserved by simple cold storage (CS) for 8Â h (CS group; n"‰="‰4). In Group 2, grafts were preserved by simple CS for 6Â h and end-ischemic HOPE for 2Â h (HOPE group; n"‰="‰5). All grafts were evaluated using an isolated ex vivo reperfusion model with autologous blood for 2Â h. Biochemical markers (aspartate aminotransferase and lactate dehydrogenase levels) were significantly better immediately after reperfusion in the HOPE group than in the CS group. Furthermore, the HOPE group had a better histological score. The levels of inflammatory cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-Î±, interferon-Î³, interleukin-1Î², and interleukin-10) were significantly lower after reperfusion in the HOPE group. Therefore, we concluded that end-ischemic HOPE for split-liver transplantation can aid in recovering the graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury. HOPE, using our originally developed machine perfusion system, is safe and can improve graft function while attenuating liver injury due to preservation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

PremPLI: a machine learning model for predicting the effects of missense mutations on protein-ligand interactions

Resistance to small-molecule drugs is the main cause of the failure of therapeutic drugs in clinical practice. Missense mutations altering the binding of ligands to proteins are one of the critical mechanisms that result in genetic disease and drug resistance. Computational methods have made a lot of progress for predicting binding affinity changes and identifying resistance mutations, but their prediction accuracy and speed are still not satisfied and need to be further improved. To address these issues, we introduce a structure-based machine learning method for quantitatively estimating the effects of single mutations on ligand binding affinity changes (named as PremPLI). A comprehensive comparison of the predictive performance of PremPLI with other available methods on two benchmark datasets confirms that our approach performs robustly and presents similar or even higher predictive accuracy than the approaches relying on first-principle statistical mechanics and mixed physics- and knowledge-based potentials while requires much less computational resources. PremPLI can be used for guiding the design of ligand-binding proteins, identifying and understanding disease driver mutations, and finding potential resistance mutations for different drugs. PremPLI is freely available at https://lilab.jysw.suda.edu.cn/research/PremPLI/ and allows to do large-scale mutational scanning.
SCIENCE

