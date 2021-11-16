ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-As yields rise, stock investors better sleep with one eye open

 6 days ago

* Major U.S. equity indexes rise; chips, Nasdaq out front. * Cons disc leads S&P 500 sector gainers; real estate. Nov 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AS YIELDS...

www.lse.co.uk

invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise but gains capped by Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about rising Covid cases and tightening restrictions across Europe. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 High-Yield Stock Gems for Income-Obsessed Investors

Income investors are facing negative real returns as inflation rates soar. Not only is wage growth falling behind inflation, but cash savings are earning almost nothing in bank accounts. Investors who waited years for interest rates to rise and pay a better return now cannot wait. However, those who found high-yield stock gems have earned a phenomenal return over the last two years.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Telecom sensation at the open

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TELECOM SENSATION AT THE OPEN (0843 GMT) A whopping 30% surge in Telecom Italia shares following KKR's $12 billion takeover approach has ignited...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise as Investors Greet Powell Nomination

U.S. stocks opened higher following the news that President Biden would nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The decision, revealed Monday before the stock market opened, ended a guessing game over who would lead the Fed during a period in which the central bank is expected to unwind coronavirus-era stimulus measures. The Fed this month approved plans to scale back its bond-buying program, and elevated inflation has prompted market participants to expect higher interest rates next year.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors - Part 2

Inflation causes a decline in purchasing power. All my articles published on Seeking Alpha followed a pattern - the business cycle and its impact on the markets. The article Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors was published on 10-27-2020. In this article I noted how the current US and overall global environment have been created by an excessive level of debt syphoned by global central banks.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stock gains despite fears of new virus lockdowns

(Alliance News) - Stock markets in Europe were brushing off worries about the reimposition of Covid-19 lockdowns around the continent. "European markets have kicked off the week on a surprisingly positive footing, with the fears around a fresh bout of Covid restrictions serving to damage the euro more than stocks," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said.
STOCKS
investing.com

EU Stock Markets Set Tone As Investors Shrug Off Pandemic Restrictions

Stocks appear to be shrugging off increased pandemic restrictions in Europe because the equity index futures are pointing to higher opens sparked by the positive tone set in European markets. It appears to be a positive tone on a holiday week. As usual, the market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and then open for a half day on Friday. This commonly results in lighter volume throughout the week so investors should be careful trading and consider smaller position sizes.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash acquisition of Stock Spirits Group (UK, constituent) by Sunray Investments Luxembourg (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed amid rising new Covid-19 cases

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks put on a mixed performance on Friday amid fears regarding a resurgence of Covid-19 cases across Europe. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.75% at 35,601.98, while the S&P 500 was 0.14% weaker at 4,697.96 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.40% stronger at 16,057.44.
STOCKS

