Dig in at the Absolute Best Breakfast Spots in Monmouth County, NJ

As we approach the holidays, many friends and family will be coming in from out of state and wondering what we're talking about when we use certain phrases. I, along with my Facebook friends, have come up with explanations for the slang we know as "Jerseyspeak" or simply New Jersey. Or course, not everyone who uses slang understands what it actually is that they are saying so let me clarify.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO