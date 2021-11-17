ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday night, a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the against Seton Hall.

“I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the university wished to continue a lasting relationship with me,” Howard said. “It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page.

“I’m grateful to him, our great university and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”

in May of 2019, giving the Miami Heat assistant and member of Michigan’s Fab Five a chance to be a head coach. Howard replaced John Beilein when he bolted to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I couldn’t be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future,” Manuel said. “His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department.

“Juwan’s love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes,” he said.

The Wolverines won their first two games this season and are contenders to win the national championship. They went 23-5 last season and won the Big Ten title and reached a NCAA Tournament regional final. In Howard’s first years as a head coach during the 2019-20 season, he won 19 games before the pandemic ended college basketball’s postseason tournaments.

As a player, Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993. He played alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s banners from Crisler Arena and stored them at one of its libraries as part of sanctions from an NCAA financial scandal.

The 48-year-old Howard, who is from Chicago, played at Michigan for three seasons before Washington drafted him No. 5 overall in 1994. The two-time NBA champion with the Heat and one-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his career that ended after the 2012-13 season.

Howard went into coaching after retiring as a player, starting as an assistant coach focused on player development with the Heat being promoted to an assistant coach with one of the franchises he played for during his 19-year career.

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Michigan basketball flourishing because of Juwan Howard's commitment to players

Nearly a month ago, the longest-tenured holdover from the John Beilein era at Michigan basketball was telling stories about the new coach in Ann Arbor, the one who guided the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament during his first complete season while earning four Coach of the Year honors along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
umhoops.com

Juwan Howard signs contract extension through 2025-26

Michigan announced on Tuesday night that it had extended Juwan Howard’s contract for five years, through the 2025-26 season. University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday (Nov. 16) that Juwan Howard, the David and Meredith Kaplan Men’s Basketball Head Coach, has agreed to a five-year contract extension which will run through the 2025-26 season. Howard’s extension with revised financial terms becomes effective immediately.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mgoblue

Manuel Announces Contract Extension for Men's Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday (Nov. 16) that Juwan Howard, the David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach, has agreed to a five-year contract extension which will run through the 2025-26 season. Howard's extension with revised financial terms becomes effective immediately.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Beilein
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Chris Webber
247Sports

Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson sound off on Wolverines’ season-opening win over Buffalo

The story around Michigan was the return of sophomore All-American big man Hunter Dickinson and the influx of one of the best recruiting classes in the country. But when the Wolverines were in danger in the second half against a desperate, talented Buffalo team, an unlikely hero rose to the occasion. Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II splashed a monster 3-pointer to stretch Michigan's lead out to eight with just over five minutes left, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines held on for an 88-76 win over Buffalo.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#Associated Press#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Wolverines
Detroit News

How much will UM's Juwan Howard make under new five-year deal?

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a significant pay increase under his new five-year extension. Howard will receive a total base compensation of $3.25 million this season under his restructured contract that was announced Tuesday, up from the $2.2 million he was set to earn this year under his original deal when he was hired in May 2019, according to contract terms obtained by The News on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Newsstand: Reaction to Juwan Howard's contract extension, Jimmy Rolder's commitment

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Ann Arbor through the 2025-26 season. The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported that the deal will see Howard’s pay increase from $2.2 million to an annual salary of $3.2 million, with a four-percent pay increase each year. It also includes bonuses similar to the structure of his original contract.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NCAA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy