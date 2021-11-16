ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

AG Nessel joins efforts to stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers

Daily Mining Gazette
 8 days ago

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general showing support for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers, which results in unending robocalls that scam people out of their hard-earned money. The comment letter to the FCC...

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theintelligencer.com

Attorney General Raoul joins bipartisan coalition calling for end of robocalls

On Monday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general in supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s effort to reduce robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers to use to make illegal robocalls. "I am committed to protecting the rights of Illinois consumers, and that includes defending...
POLITICS
fox4kc.com

Kansas AG joins others across US to limit robocallers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined attorneys general from 49 other states and the District of Columbia sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in an attempt to reduce illegal robocallers access to legitimate phone numbers. The letter was submitted during a public comments session...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
wcti12.com

NC AG and others nationwide ask FCC to further crack down on robocalls

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina’s attorney general as 52 others have asked the Federal Communications Commission to do more the crackdown on unwanted robocalls. “Robocallers have too many arrows in their quiver when it comes to scamming North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure they can’t pretend to be legitimate callers and trick people into picking up the phone.”
RALEIGH, NC
kentuckytoday.com

AGs want reduction of access for illegal robocallers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, supporting the agency’s efforts to reduce the access illegal robocallers’ have to legitimate phone numbers. In June, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN, caller...
FRANKFORT, KY
YubaNet

AG Bonta Urges FCC to Take Aggressive Action to Prevent Illegal Robocallers From Shielding Their Identity

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take a broad range of actions to prevent scammers from remaining anonymous when they place illegal robocalls. Earlier this year, Attorney General Bonta encouraged the FCC to accelerate the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID framework that is critical to detecting and blocking robocalls with “spoofed” caller IDs. With the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, however, bad actors have begun looking for other ways to conceal their identities, including purchasing or renting legitimate telephone numbers in order to make their calls look like they are coming from legitimate sources. In today’s comments, the coalition expresses their strong support for new FCC policies designed to prevent these scammers from circumventing STIR/SHAKEN caller authentication and urges the FCC to take further aggressive action to protect Americans from harmful robocalls.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Fcc#Stir Shaken
WILX-TV

AG Nessel, coalition resolves federal lawsuit in win for tipped workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of nine attorneys general in applauding the Department of Labor’s new Tip Regulation, dismissing their lawsuit, and ending the fight to overturn the Trump Administration’s divisive rule. “As it stood, this rule would have negatively impacted hundreds of...
LANSING, MI
manisteenews.com

AG Nessel supporting a constitutional challenge of restrictive Indiana abortion laws

On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general supporting a constitutional challenge of several Indiana laws that impose restrictions on abortion providers. The laws include a requirement that only physicians can perform first-trimester medication abortions; a requirement that second-trimester abortions be performed in a...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbtw.com

South Carolina AG joins other states fighting to halt illegal robocalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined an effort to reduce illegal robocalls. Wilson and several of his colleagues, including North Carolina AG Josh Stein and Florida AG Ashley Moody, sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission “in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers to make unending robocalls that scam people out of their hard-earned money.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
On Common Ground News

Georgia AG Carr joins multi-state effort to halt illegal robocallers

ATLANTA– Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has written the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers. Often, bad actors will use verified phone numbers to make unending robocalls in scam attempts. “The heightened prevalence of illegal robocalls is a...
ATLANTA, GA
manisteenews.com

AG Nessel urges Senate action to improve federal regulation of toxic PFAS

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee to take action on federal health and environmental protections to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS. PFAS, called "forever chemicals" because they last so long...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wibwnewsnow.com

Schmidt, Other AG’s Write FCC About Robocalls

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined attorneys general from 49 other states and the District of Columbia in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission during its public comments session on proposed changes to application processes for direct access to phone numbers. The changes are designed to reduce the...
POLITICS
News4Jax.com

Federal judge refuses to block health care vaccination rule in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has quickly rejected Florida’s request to block a Biden administration requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued an 11-page order Saturday denying a motion by Attorney General Ashley Moody for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order against the federal rule. Moody’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the rule and sought an injunction or temporary restraining order before the vaccination requirement takes effect Dec. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
akbizmag.com

AGs Push FCC on Robocall Rules

Alaska’s attorney general joins counterparts from every other state supporting efforts to stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers. Attorney General Treg Taylor co-signed a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the regulatory agency’s efforts to reduce robocalls. Taylor and every other state attorney general are seeking...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy