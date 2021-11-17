Rep. Ford wants stronger penalties for killing kids, but some parents want to renew the death penalty
State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss new proposed legislation aimed at increasing the penalties for killing children and why some parents want him to pursue renewing the death penalty in Illinois.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
