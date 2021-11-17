Rep. Ford wants stronger penalties for killing kids, but some parents want to renew the death penalty

State Representative LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) offers his reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha. Rep. Ford agrees that Rittenhouse probably should have been found not guilty, but questions what he was doing in Kenosha in the first place. He also talks about why he believes it’s time to revisit […]

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO