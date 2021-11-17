ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rep. Ford wants stronger penalties for killing kids, but some parents want to renew the death penalty

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7HQd_0cyrow6E00

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss new proposed legislation aimed at increasing the penalties for killing children and why some parents want him to pursue renewing the death penalty in Illinois.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 15

Tara Blue
4d ago

Now they want the death penalty back....I've been calling for it for years but there's always an excuse until the heinous crime touches their family....😤😤😤

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
WGN Radio

Kankakee County Sheriff has a problem with state’s ‘pro-criminal’ legislature

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he took to social media to express his concerns with the state’s criminal justice system, and what can be done to solve the problem. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

ABUS recalls youth helmets due to risk of head injury

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following: Name of Product:ABUS MountZ Youth Helmets Hazard:The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury. Remedy:Refund Recall Date:November 10, 2021 Units:About 790 Consumer ContactSedgwick toll-free at 877-643-8415 from 8 a.m. to 5 […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Capital Punishment#State#Afternoon News#Maryvandevelde#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

New law better protects federal officers abroad, holds accountable those who harm them

A new law allows the U.S. prosecution of foreign nationals who harm American federal officers who are stationed abroad, or south of the border. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act, brought in part due to the death of an agent who had been stationed on the border in South Texas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy