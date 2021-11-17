ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MGM raises price of COVID-19 testing to $38 per week for employees who opt out of vaccine

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjlHk_0cyrotS300

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts will charge $38 per test for employees who have chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase from the $15 per test it announced in August.

According to a letter sent by MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, the price is going up as the federal government moves toward strict procedures for all non-vaccinated workers at companies with more than 100 employees.

MGM will increase the cost on Monday, Nov. 22.

Hornbuckle’s letter said $38 is half the cost paid by MGM. And while the company is continuing to accommodate employees who prefer the testing to the vaccine, Hornbuckle makes it clear he would like everyone to be vaccinated.

“As I’ve stressed all year, if you’ve not yet been vaccinated, now’s the time,” Hornbuckle said.

“In Las Vegas, 84% of our hourly workforce has answered the call and for that I am deeply grateful. If you’ve not been vaccinated, please make a plan today to protect yourself, your loved ones, our guests, and your teammates from the virus,” he said.

MGM has also specified Nov. 27 as the date employees need to hit if they decide to get the vaccine.

“We will waive the $38 testing co-pay for employees who receive their first dose of a two-shot vaccination by Nov. 27, and employees who receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will no longer have to engage in bi-weekly testing,” according to the letter.

“Employees who do not timely comply with the testing requirement will be placed on an unpaid Suspension Pending Investigation (SPI) and will not be allowed to work,” according to the letter.

A previous deadline for vaccination in October led to 90 employees leaving the company, MGM said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 20

William Wilson
4d ago

Based on no science whatsoever. Hopefully when better jobs come up these employees will remember how this corporation treated them

Reply
6
trading mom
4d ago

strict procedures??? You mean discrimination...Segregation... instilling hate...

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

‘No one has ever been evicted,’ Founder of Share Village responds to allegations of property abandonment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arnold Stalk is the founder of Share Village and is breaking his silence only to 8 News Now after several residents spoke out about feeling abandoned. Stalk spearheaded Veteran’s Village for years, but after getting COVID-19 he stepped back for health reasons and notified property owners “YSBM Investments.” Residents were notified […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Business
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy