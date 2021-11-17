MGM raises price of COVID-19 testing to $38 per week for employees who opt out of vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts will charge $38 per test for employees who have chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase from the $15 per test it announced in August.

According to a letter sent by MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, the price is going up as the federal government moves toward strict procedures for all non-vaccinated workers at companies with more than 100 employees.

MGM will increase the cost on Monday, Nov. 22.

Hornbuckle’s letter said $38 is half the cost paid by MGM. And while the company is continuing to accommodate employees who prefer the testing to the vaccine, Hornbuckle makes it clear he would like everyone to be vaccinated.

“As I’ve stressed all year, if you’ve not yet been vaccinated, now’s the time,” Hornbuckle said.

“In Las Vegas, 84% of our hourly workforce has answered the call and for that I am deeply grateful. If you’ve not been vaccinated, please make a plan today to protect yourself, your loved ones, our guests, and your teammates from the virus,” he said.

MGM has also specified Nov. 27 as the date employees need to hit if they decide to get the vaccine.

“We will waive the $38 testing co-pay for employees who receive their first dose of a two-shot vaccination by Nov. 27, and employees who receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will no longer have to engage in bi-weekly testing,” according to the letter.

“Employees who do not timely comply with the testing requirement will be placed on an unpaid Suspension Pending Investigation (SPI) and will not be allowed to work,” according to the letter.

A previous deadline for vaccination in October led to 90 employees leaving the company, MGM said.

