College Football Playoff: Top four unchanged
(AP)– Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only
There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.More states challenging Biden’s health worker vaccine mandate
Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.
Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
