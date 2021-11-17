ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

College Football Playoff: Top four unchanged

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrwQM_0cyroqns00

(AP)– Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.

More states challenging Biden’s health worker vaccine mandate

Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio State routs Michigan State 56-7 on Senior Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State annihilated No. 7 Michigan State 56-7 on Senior Day as C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and the Buckeyes played lights-out defense against the Spartans. The Buckeyes now have a nine-game win streak as they prepare for That Team Up North next week. Senior Chris Olave broke David […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Browns hold on, beating Lions 13-10 in a nail-biter of a game

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Baker Mayfield, this week’s prep and his injuries CLEVELAND (WJW) — One week after the Cleveland Browns suffered their worst defeat of the year, 45-7, at the hands of the Patriots, they were back by the lake hosting the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. This time around, […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Mcdonald, OH
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Oklahoma State#American Football#Ap#Spartans#Notre Dame#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Guardians era begins for Cleveland baseball: ‘New C. Same City.’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Before the first pitch in the spring, the Cleveland Guardians era has already begun. “New C. Same City,” the team’s Twitter account says. Cleveland baseball’s social pages migrated to the Cleveland Guardians overnight Thursday to coincide with the opening of the Cleveland Guardians Team Store at Progressive Field. The store opened […]
MLB
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cavs guard Collin Sexton out for season after knee injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a left knee injury on Nov. 7 in New York. The 22-year-old left the game in the second quarter and did not return. An MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed a meniscus […]
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Curry scores 20 of 40 points in 4th, Warriors beat Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help […]
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy