The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I grew up in the Eisenhower 50’s. Whatever the party of your folks, that’s what you were. Mine were Republicans. At the University of Arizona I was a wild right-winger; member of the Young GOP and Conservative Club. Barry Goldwater was our hero. Our mantra was, “Government cannot give you freedom, it can only take it away.” We thought the professors were all commies and socialists.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO