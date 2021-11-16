10 Texas-Themed Cocktails to Serve at Parties During the Holidays

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland presents HomeburGala 2021, an evening of love, hope, inspiration, and deliciousness delivered to the comfort of your own home. Support the House that continues to care for families in pediatric medical crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic by joining RMH for a virtual cocktail party and program! This year, partygoers will receive a window into the RMHC Maryland House by selecting from two distinct adult Party Box options (21 and older). Then, on Thursday, November 18, from 7:30-8:30pm, unpack your Party Box and log on to the livestream for an evening of fun including a live auction, words from Ronald McDonald House families, and surprise guests! All boxes ordered by October 31 will be delivered the week of November 15, in time for the online event. For more details about HomeburGala and party boxes, visit rmhcmaryland.org/homeburgala.

