ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

MSSU shows off new residence hall

By Emily Younker
Joplin Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Southern State University officials on Tuesday offered an open house of the Lion Village, the newest residence hall on the campus. Construction on the $20 million project, located on the north end of the university’s residence hall complex, wrapped up in time for the start of the fall...

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Offer free menstrual products in residence halls

Imagine a student just got out of class and is walking back to their dorm. They suddenly realize they have started their period and begin to hurry. When they arrive at a residence hall’s public restroom, they open their backpack, hopeful to have a leftover pad or tampon from last month. It’s empty. What do they do now?
COLLEGES
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

UCM Residence Hall Set for Demolition

With the University of Central Missouri planning to demolish one of its aging residence halls, the university is putting the building to temporary use as a location for training local firefighters. Nattinger-Bradshaw Hall, constructed in 1963, will be the site for exercises by the Warrensburg Fire Department that were scheduled...
WARRENSBURG, MO
dailyegyptian.com

RHA making Residence Halls more inclusive

The Residence Hall Association (RHA) is an on campus organization that is responsible for helping students who live in the dorms voice their concerns about what changes they want to see in the residence halls. RHA is split into two groups, east and west campus, as a way for students...
COLLEGES
davidsonian.com

Universal Residence Hall CatCard Access Slow to Return

ANIKA BANERJEE ‘24 (SHE/HER) In March of 2020, many schools and colleges went online because of COVID-19. Bringing school back in person required numerous changes to safeguard the health and safety of students and faculty. Prior to the pandemic, students living on campus were able to use their CatCards to enter any residence hall; since the fall of 2020, when students were permitted to return to campus, administrators restricted CatCards to only allow entrance into the residence hall a student lives in.
DAVIDSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mssu#Residence Hall#Room And Board#Southern State University
Joplin Globe

Omicron Delta Kappa inducts members at MSSU

Thirty-three students and five faculty and staff members were inducted into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University on Nov. 14. Membership in the national leadership honor society is based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. It recognizes achievement in the areas of academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts.
MISSOURI STATE
GW Hatchet

Students staffers return to residence hall desks with new roles

Students are working at front desks for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – but this time in a different role from the previous student access monitor positions. About 100 operations assistants – one of the eight new Student Affairs and Campus Living and Residential Education...
EDUCATION
Joplin Globe

MSSU governing board approves new degree in entrepreneurship

Missouri Southern will begin offering a new degree to teach college students how to start their own business and it heard that long-needed repairs to a major facility on campus that has been closed for two years will start soon. New degree. The Missouri Southern Board of Governors gave its...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
KSNT

LULAC Senior Center shows off new mural project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The city of Topeka is working hard to improve areas around town. This includes a local community center in the Oakland neighborhood that just completed mural project. Guests and members met at LULAC Senior Center for a ribbon cutting Friday morning. The mural is painted across the...
TOPEKA, KS
wcu.edu

WCU Board of Trustees names three lower campus residence halls

Western Carolina University’s Board of Trustees formally named the three lower campus residence halls currently under construction during its recent annual retreat. The buildings are set to be complete in fall 2022 and spring 2023. The three separate residence halls will be called Water Rock Hall, Shining Rock Hall and...
BALSAM, NC
Daily Californian

The art of composting in the residence halls

You’ve managed to wharf down two pieces of parmesan baked chicken breast, a cup of garlic cream linguine and garlic bread from the Crossroads dining hall. But alas, you’ve “forgotten” to eat the sauteed spinach and you’re full. So now it sits in your to-go container, a mashed lump. Many possibilities run through your mind: A) let it sit on your desk until the next time you leave your dorm, which might very well be your 8 a.m. in two days, B) walk down six flights of stairs to throw away the lump in your green bin waste enclosure area, C) throw the sautee out of your window for the Berkeley squirrels or D) place the lump in the small green compost bin in your dorm room. Honestly, I wouldn’t judge you that hard if you chose A or C, but B and D seem to be the most feasible and sustainable choices given. Here is an explanation of how your composting options work for the residence halls and dining halls.
BERKELEY, CA
Joplin Globe

Musical luncheon planned by PSU choirs

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University Choirs and Friends will present a musical luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Crimson & Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center. It will serve as a fundraiser to benefit the choral program and is open to both...
PITTSBURG, KS
Joplin Globe

Joplin School Board to act on CAPS participation

The Joplin Board of Education will decide Tuesday whether the school district will join Webb City and Carl Junction as part of the new MOSO CAPS program at Missouri Southern State University. CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts,...
MISSOURI STATE
tcu360.com

Destination set for new residence and dining halls

The Neeley School of Business is due for a new neighbor in just a few years. The parking lot, bordered by Merida and Lubbock Avenues and West Lowden Street, will be the site of TCU’s first residence halls on east campus. The Board of Trustees approved preliminary construction plans at their board meeting Friday, and Chancellor Victor Boschini made it official with an announcement Tuesday.
HOUSING
bryan.edu

Residence Hall Renovations

Arnold Dormitory was built in 1972. Woodlee-Ewing Dormitory was completed in 1984. Since these two residence halls were built, the furniture has never been replaced, and the bathrooms have never been updated. Our students spend the majority of their time in their dorm room. It’s their home away from home. It’s where they study, relax, shower, and sleep. It’s where they live. We want—and need—to make these residences healthier and more attractive.
DAYTON, TN
KIX 105.7

UCM Residence Hall Set for Demolition

With the University of Central Missouri planning to demolish one of its aging residence halls, the university is putting the building to temporary use as a location for training local firefighters. Nattinger-Bradshaw Hall, constructed in 1963, will be the site for exercises by the Warrensburg Fire Department that were scheduled...
WARRENSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy