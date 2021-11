“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then said I, ‘Here am I; send me.’” - Isaiah 6:8. Veterans could use Isaiah 6:8 as their testimony of service and sacrifice. The featured speaker at a ceremony honoring veterans said their selfless dedication to duty makes them all special and worthy of recognition.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO