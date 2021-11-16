ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evidence Tying Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir To Victim Lu Thi Harris Shown In Second Day Of Trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) Jurors in the capital murder trial...

New York Post

Alleged Texas serial killer accused of murdering 18 to stand trial

A Texas home health aide accused of killing nearly two dozen elderly women is set to stand trial, according to reports. Billy Chemirmir is charged with murdering 18 women, and will go on trial Monday for killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, the Associated Press said. Cops arrested Chemirmir in 2018,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Jury Resumes Deliberations Friday In Capital Murder Trial Of Accused North Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After about four hours of deliberations, a Dallas County jury decided to continue Friday morning in deciding the fate of Billy Chemirmir, who is on trial for the capital murder of Lu Thi Harris in her Dallas home. The jury began deliberations around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and by 7:45 p.m., they decided to stop for the night. The defense team requested the jury be sequestered. The judge denied the request. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty. Billy Chemirmir murder trial (CBS 11) Chemirmir, 48, was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Dallas Serial Killer Verdict Shows Justice Is Scarce for Elderly Victims

A judge declared a mistrial this week in the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, leaving the families of more than 20 victims waiting for answers. Billy Chemirmir, clad in a suit and mask and with his eyes downcast, spent last week at the criminal defense table at the Dallas County Courthouse. It was a rare taste of freedom for the father and former home healthcare worker since he was arrested in March 2018 for the murder of a North Dallas widow whom he’d allegedly stalked and smothered after meeting at a local Walmart. She was the last of what Collin and Dallas County prosecutors claim in indictments were at least 20 victims of a years-long robbery spree targeting vulnerable seniors who wore valuable jewelry and lived alone. Eighteen of those victims were murdered, indictments against Chemirmir claim; the other two survived.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Stephen Port: Coroner connected serial killer victims before Met

A coroner raised concerns with the Met Police about the death of a serial killer's final victim weeks before the police treated it as suspicious, an inquest has been told. Stephen Port, now 46, killed Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth before poisoning Jack Taylor. An investigating officer was...
cbslocal.com

Day 1 Recap Of Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial

The most striking testimony came from a video deposition of then 92-year-old Mary Bartel, one of only two women investigators say survived his attacks. Bartel, who passed away last year, didn’t live long enough to see Chemirmir in court.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Declares Mistrial for Alleged Jewelry-Obsessed Serial Killer

A Texas man accused of killing 18 women over a two-year period dodged a conviction in his first murder trial Friday after the judge declared a mistrial due to jurors being “hopelessly deadlocked.” Billy Chemirmir, 48, allegedly posed as a handyman or forced himself into the homes of 18 elderly women, prosecutors said. The mistrial was declared in the capital murder case against Chemirmir for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors say Chemirmir killed a string of women and stole their jewelry, and he wasn’t caught until a woman who survived an encounter called police. They then arrested Chemirmir, who was found in possession of keys to a victim’s front door, an array of jewelry, and various $2 bills, a trademark of one of the victims. Prosecutor John Creuzot vowed to retry Chemirmir for the murders and attempted murders, the Dallas Morning News reports. “Our commitment was to get two convictions, and that does not change,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

