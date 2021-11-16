Parks and Rec Wins Two Awards from Texas Recreation and Park Society

Contact: Datrin Rogers, 936-522-3960, drogers@cityofconroe.org. The kids are out of school Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving break, and Camp Fun Quest is offering a three-day camp for first through sixth graders at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Under the close supervision of trained Fun Quest Staff, campers will have the opportunity for some Thanksgiving themed fun. Space is limited. Beat the waiting list and register online, or at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (100 Park Pl.) Existing ASRP participants just call and register. Cost is $60 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Financial assistance is available for qualifying families. For more information call 936-522-3960.

CONROE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO