The federal marketplace’s open enrollment period has started, meaning people can sign up for health insurance plans provided by the Affordable Care Act. The enrollment period lasts from now through Jan. 15. This is an extension for the enrollment, which usually lasts until Dec. 15. Those who want to get an insurance plan that goes into effect on Jan. 1 will still want to enroll by Dec. 15, however.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO