California State

TN AMBER Alert: Subaru linked to search for missing 3-year-old found in Southern California

By Sebastian Posey
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpDvf_0cyrmTlh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Subaru Legacy that was reportedly being driven by Jacob “Jake” Clare, father of 3-year-old Noah Clare has been found in California.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted out Tuesday afternoon that the vehicle had been found in San Clemente, California . Photos from TBI show both the interior and exterior of the car are in filthy conditions.

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets, and clothing. TBI is requesting California’s help with getting the word out about the case.

Earlier Tuesday, TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert .

Noah Clare has been missing since November 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

‘Just find my baby!’: Gallatin mother makes desperate plea for missing 3-year-old son

Tuesday afternoon, Arizona issued an AMBER Alert , after the Subaru had reportedly been seen in the past week in the state.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

AMBER Alert Details

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

  • Age: 3
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′5″
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • NCIC: M056560540
  • Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND . Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.

