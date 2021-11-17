ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick gunshot victim was a 22-year-old man who knew his killer

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAV8t_0cyrmC0a00
Images courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The man who died from a gunshot wound late on Monday night was 22-year-old Beckett Smith, a Kennewick resident who police say had some kind of relationship with the man who shot him.

KAPP KVEW spoke with Community Relations Officer Roman Trujillo of the Kennewick Police Department about this shooting, which took place around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 at apartments on the 1300-block of W 10th Ave.

Officer Trujillo confirmed that the apartment where the incident took place was Beckett’s last known address. However, KPD investigators are still assessing evidence and conferring with witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man was shot and killed at a Kennewick apartment overnight

When KPD officers arrived, they made contact with Beckett, who sustained gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical help, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. His family has been notified by local authorities.

Kennewick police officers detained 27-year-old Jawan Osby with support from the Benton County prosecutor. He was interviewed, by police investigators and booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for Manslaughter to the Second Degree.

Osby’s account is a bit different from the accounts of witnesses. Officer Trujillo confirms that charges against the suspect could be reversed as a result of their investigation.

He also confirmed that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol didn’t play a factor in this incident. Kennewick police have no reason to believe this was a gang-related conflict and want the public to know that it was an isolated altercation; meaning there is no present danger to the community.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Franklin County Corrections Center inmate found dead in cell; officials investigating cause

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Corrections Center is investigating the death of an inmate this weekend. The cause of the death is still under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year old Jesus Alejandro Payan was found unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19th.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspect at large after shooting victim’s face in a residential Richland neighborhood

RICHLAND, Wash. — A male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of McPherson Ave & Torbett St on Friday afternoon. According to Officer Schneider of the Richland Police Department, dispatch received a weapons complaint around 3:51 p.m. on November 19. He says the victim was shot in the neck/face area on...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspect suggests weapon while demanding money during robbery in Kennewick, police say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says a suspect suggested they had a weapon while demanding money from a clerk at the Euro Mart in Kennewick. RELATED: Employee assaulted during robbery in Kennewick, police say Police say the robbery happened Thursday around 9:03 p.m. on West Clearwater Ave. just west of US 395. Investigators say a thief demanded money...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Alcohol#Drugs#Benton County#Community Relations#W 10th Ave#Kpd#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man killed in Kennewick shooting Monday night

NEW DETAILS: Kennewick gunshot victim was a 22-year-old man who knew his killer KENNEWICK, Wash. —  Detectives are investigating a homicide in Kennewick after a man was shot and killed Monday night. Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of W 10th Ave after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
227
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy