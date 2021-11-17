Kennewick gunshot victim was a 22-year-old man who knew his killer

Images courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The man who died from a gunshot wound late on Monday night was 22-year-old Beckett Smith, a Kennewick resident who police say had some kind of relationship with the man who shot him.

KAPP KVEW spoke with Community Relations Officer Roman Trujillo of the Kennewick Police Department about this shooting, which took place around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 at apartments on the 1300-block of W 10th Ave.

Officer Trujillo confirmed that the apartment where the incident took place was Beckett’s last known address. However, KPD investigators are still assessing evidence and conferring with witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man was shot and killed at a Kennewick apartment overnight

When KPD officers arrived, they made contact with Beckett, who sustained gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical help, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. His family has been notified by local authorities.

Kennewick police officers detained 27-year-old Jawan Osby with support from the Benton County prosecutor. He was interviewed, by police investigators and booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for Manslaughter to the Second Degree.

Osby’s account is a bit different from the accounts of witnesses. Officer Trujillo confirms that charges against the suspect could be reversed as a result of their investigation.

He also confirmed that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol didn’t play a factor in this incident. Kennewick police have no reason to believe this was a gang-related conflict and want the public to know that it was an isolated altercation; meaning there is no present danger to the community.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.