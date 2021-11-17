NHL's Ottawa Senators Forced to Halt Season After COVID Protocols Take Out 10 Players

Jonathan Quick stops all 34 Senators shots he faces, recording his 55th career NHL shutout in a 2-0 Kings victory, their 7th consecutive win. "I think we're finding ways to win," Quick said. "I don't think we're doing stuff much different than earlier. Like, the first two weeks, you kind of look at the layout of the games and they're pretty similar-type games, 2-2 and then finding a way to lose. Now we're on the other side of it. We're progressing as a team, and doing it on the road, so those are important games."

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO