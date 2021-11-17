ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL's Ottawa Senators Forced to Halt Season After COVID Protocols Take Out 10 Players

By Justin Klawans
 5 days ago
The Senators stated that the move was made out of an abundance of caution and that their next three games are...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Jack Capuano
Person
Gary Bettman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa Senators Forced To#The Ottawa Senators#Covid#The New Jersey Devils#The Colorado Avalanche#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Ottawa Sun
