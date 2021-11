I always used to tell myself that I would never join a sorority. It just never seemed like my kind of thing. I was worried about hazing and cliques, and was especially concerned about the price tag that comes with joining Greek life. So, I joined Alpha Phi Omega on campus as an alternative to joining a social Greek organization. It’s cheaper and focuses more on service to the community. But now, I find myself regretting that I did not go through the recruitment process this semester because I feel like I have missed out on a great opportunity to branch out socially.

PHILANTHROPY ・ 8 DAYS AGO