Nothing but High Expectations for R&B Singer, Kenyon Dixon
The sky really is the limit for Grammy-Nominated singer Kenyon “RnB Kenny” Dixon. The LA based Artist is not new to the world of R&B with...chicagodefender.com
The sky really is the limit for Grammy-Nominated singer Kenyon “RnB Kenny” Dixon. The LA based Artist is not new to the world of R&B with...chicagodefender.com
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0