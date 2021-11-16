Nothing but High Expectations for R&B Singer, Kenyon Dixon

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO