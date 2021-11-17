ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

D.C. Council votes to clarify definition of 'ghost guns' in response to lawsuit

By Michael Brice-Saddler
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe D.C. Council voted Tuesday to amend the city's law that bans untraceable firearms, also known as "ghost guns," in response to a federal lawsuit that alleged the law was overly broad. The lawsuit was filed in September by a group of plaintiffs including Dick Heller, who successfully challenged...

