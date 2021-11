In light of COVID-19, professors have been forced to become lenient with student absences when it comes to quarantining. However, when it comes to mental health-related absences, the university has no official policy. UM must require professors to work with students suffering from mental health issues the same way professors have worked with students suffering from COVID-19 and other illnesses. Professors’ attendance policies need to extend the same flexibility with missed classes and work that students with physical ailments receive.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO