Public’s help sought to ID gunman in fatal shooting at Anaheim motel
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the gunman who fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Anaheim motel on Tuesday.
The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. at a motel in the 1400 block of North State College Boulevard, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.
Responding officer found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Ray Brommer, was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Brommer's activities and associates are asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
