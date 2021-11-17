Public’s help sought to ID gunman in fatal shooting at Anaheim motel

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the gunman who fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Anaheim motel on Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. at a motel in the 1400 block of North State College Boulevard, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officer found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Ray Brommer, was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Brommer’s activities and associates are asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.