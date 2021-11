One of the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport replicas used in Fast Five is heading to auction in January 2022. A total of 12 Corvette Grand Sport replicas were built by Mongoose Motorsports for use in the film. Just three survived the filming process and this car is one of the two designated ‘jump cars’ that were used for some of the most dramatic scenes in the Hollywood blockbuster.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO