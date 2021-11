While it may not necessarily feel that long to some of you reading, it’s been 20 years since the Harry Potter film franchise launched with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It didn’t take long for actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to be catapulted to worldwide fame, and they would go on to respectively reprise Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in seven more movies. Earlier today, it was announced that these three actors will reunite for an HBO Max special, and Watson has since shared a touching post for the Potterheads out there to commemorate both the upcoming event and the two-decade anniversary of her film career kicking off.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO