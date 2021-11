See a building with graffiti? Want to tell the city about a pothole, but are stuck on hold? Madeira Beach launched the My Madeira Beach app on Nov. 3 for citizens and residents to have 24/7 access to everything Madeira. There is a request tab where users to submit requests, get updated city news and find links to Madeira-affiliated websites. The city’s working to make the app as user-friendly and helpful as possible. My Madeira Beach is free on the Apple and Android app stores. Info on My Madeira Beach.

MADEIRA BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO