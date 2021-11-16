ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons Tuesday updates: Josh Andrews placed on COVID reserve

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waky9_0cyrjg7D00

The Atlanta Falcons are at a potentially critical point in the season as they prepare for Thursday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots just days after suffering a 40-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did the Falcons blow a chance to move up in the NFC South, the Patriots have won four straight games and are coming off a 45-7 blowout over the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s a look at the team’s Tuesday practice updates and injury report.

Andrews placed on COVID reserve

On Tuesday, the Falcons placed offensive lineman Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran was signed back in March and was in line to start at left guard before breaking his hand late in training camp. This opened the door for rookie Jalen Mayfield, this week’s highest-graded Falcons offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon with a Prime Membership. Viewers can watch this week’s game with an Amazon Fire TV Product. Get yours now!

Patterson back at practice

Patterson was back at practice, but is he actually going to be ready for Thursday’s game? Unlike on Monday, the team actually practiced on Tuesday and Patterson was in fact out there. This leads us to the Falcons’ Tuesday injury report.

Tuesday injury report

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status

Lee Smith Back LP FP

Hayden Hurst Ankle DNP DNP

Kendall Sheffield Hamstring DNP DNP

Daren Bates Groin DNP DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson Ankle LP LP

Jaylinn Hawkins Ankle LP LP

Jonathan Bullard Concussion FP FP

Lee Smith, an underrated part of the Falcons’ offense this season, returned to practice in full after being limited on Monday’s estimated report. Meanwhile, linebacker Daren Bates, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and tight end Hayden Hurst were each held out for a second straight practice. Patterson was listed as limited and despite reports by the NFL Network, it appears the Falcons are more optimistic regarding his ankle injury.

Falcons are 6.5-point underdogs vs. Patriots

The Falcons are unsurprisingly picked to lose by oddsmakers this week. Entering Thursday night’s Week 11 matchup against the Patriots, Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog at home.

Updated NFC playoff standings

Atlanta dropped out of the NFC’s seventh seed following Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Now at 4-5, the Falcons are back in last place in the NFC South and all the way down at the 10th spot in the conference overall.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Falcons activate OLB Fowler, place Means on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has been activated to the Atlanta Falcons active roster from injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game at Dallas. Fowler's return caps a busy week of moves for Atlanta at outside linebacker. The team placed Steven Means...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons place Hayden Hurst, Daren Bates on injured reserve

The Falcons are dealing with several significant injuries right now, and there’s ambiguity as to whether Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins will play tonight. Unfortunately, there’s no ambiguity at all for Hayden Hurst and Daren Bates, who were already ruled out but now have been placed on injured reserve. Atlanta...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
bgsufalcons.com

RedHawks Top Falcons Tuesday Night

OXFORD, Ohio – Miami University scored late in the second quarter and early in the third, and the RedHawks went on to a 34-7 victory over the Bowling Green State University football team Tuesday night (Nov. 16). The Mid-American Conference game was held at Yager Stadium. Nick Mosley and Terion...
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots#The Cleveland Browns#Amazon Fire Tv Product#Thekellyprice#Dnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thefocus.news

What was Steve Smith's cause of death as ex-Raiders star passes away?

Former Oakland Raiders star Steve Smith has passed away aged 57, but what was his cause of death?. Smith, who was born in 1964, was drafted to the NFL in 1987 as a third round pick by the Los Angeles Raiders. It came after he was captain of the Penn...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy