Falcons Tuesday updates: Josh Andrews placed on COVID reserve

The Atlanta Falcons are at a potentially critical point in the season as they prepare for Thursday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots just days after suffering a 40-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did the Falcons blow a chance to move up in the NFC South, the Patriots have won four straight games and are coming off a 45-7 blowout over the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s a look at the team’s Tuesday practice updates and injury report.

Andrews placed on COVID reserve

On Tuesday, the Falcons placed offensive lineman Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran was signed back in March and was in line to start at left guard before breaking his hand late in training camp. This opened the door for rookie Jalen Mayfield, this week’s highest-graded Falcons offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus.

Patterson back at practice

Patterson was back at practice, but is he actually going to be ready for Thursday’s game? Unlike on Monday, the team actually practiced on Tuesday and Patterson was in fact out there. This leads us to the Falcons’ Tuesday injury report.

Tuesday injury report

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status

Lee Smith Back LP FP

Hayden Hurst Ankle DNP DNP

Kendall Sheffield Hamstring DNP DNP

Daren Bates Groin DNP DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson Ankle LP LP

Jaylinn Hawkins Ankle LP LP

Jonathan Bullard Concussion FP FP

Lee Smith, an underrated part of the Falcons’ offense this season, returned to practice in full after being limited on Monday’s estimated report. Meanwhile, linebacker Daren Bates, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and tight end Hayden Hurst were each held out for a second straight practice. Patterson was listed as limited and despite reports by the NFL Network, it appears the Falcons are more optimistic regarding his ankle injury.

Falcons are 6.5-point underdogs vs. Patriots

The Falcons are unsurprisingly picked to lose by oddsmakers this week. Entering Thursday night’s Week 11 matchup against the Patriots, Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog at home.

Updated NFC playoff standings

Atlanta dropped out of the NFC’s seventh seed following Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Now at 4-5, the Falcons are back in last place in the NFC South and all the way down at the 10th spot in the conference overall.