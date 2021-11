PayPal has finally enabled crypto payments for millions of merchants allowing users to checkout with crypto. The payments giant also has big plans ahead for NFTs. On Thursday, November 18, online payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) finally unveiled an update to its PayPal app dedicated to crypto users on its platform. Using the app, users can now buy, sell, and hold digital assets along with checking out with millions of merchants on the platform.

