Moscow resident dies in wreck north of New Meadows

NEW MEADOWS — A 22-year-old Moscow resident died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle wreck north of New Meadows, according to the Idaho State Police.

The person who died was identified as Samson Matthews by Adams County Coroner Sue Warner.

Matthews was driving south in a 2010 Mazda 5 at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 164. The Mazda struck head-on with a 2015 Freightliner tractor that was pulling a flatbed semitrailer as it traveled north, according to an ISP news release.

Matthews was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 40-year-old man from Clinton, Utah, was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital, the news release said.