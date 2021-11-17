Prosecution rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial after eight days and 23 witnesses

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of three Georgia men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they allegedly cornered and gunned down when he jogged through a predominantly white neighborhood.

The state called 23 witnesses during eight days of testimony, ending with the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Arbery's body and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lead detective in the case.

The jury was shown graphic close-up photos of Arbery's injuries, which included large abrasions to his face caused by falling face down in the street after being shot a third time.

The evidence also included a photo of his blood-soaked T-shirt and accompanying cellphone video showing it had been white just seconds before Travis McMichael allegedly shot the 25-year-old.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, are accused of arming themselves and going after Arbery, who was jogging through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels chased and cornered Arbery before Travis McMichael allegedly opened fire. They claimed they thought Arbery was stealing and that security cameras in an open-framed house under construction had previously caught him on tape, though investigators have rejected those claims.

The McMichaels and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, have been charged with nine counts each, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Dr. Edmund Donoghue testified Tuesday that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him.

He said Arbery would have probably died from either. The first shot tore through an artery in Arbery's right wrist and went through the center of his chest, cracking ribs and causing heavy internal bleeding. The second missed entirely but the third, fired at point-blank range, ripped through every major artery and vein near his left armpit and fractured bones in his shoulder and arm.

Donoghue testified there was nothing law enforcement or first responders could have done to save his life.

The first week of the trial was marked by bizarre outbursts and a motion from Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, to kick the Rev. Al Sharpton out of the gallery, arguing it could intimidate the jury. On Monday, he once again filed a motion to remove the Rev. Jesse Jackson who showed up to the courthouse with Arbery's father.

Defense attorneys will begin their case Wednesday.

