ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecution rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial after eight days and 23 witnesses

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvgOk_0cyrgf3R00


Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of three Georgia men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they allegedly cornered and gunned down when he jogged through a predominantly white neighborhood.

The state called 23 witnesses during eight days of testimony, ending with the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Arbery's body and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lead detective in the case.

The jury was shown graphic close-up photos of Arbery's injuries, which included large abrasions to his face caused by falling face down in the street after being shot a third time.

The evidence also included a photo of his blood-soaked T-shirt and accompanying cellphone video showing it had been white just seconds before Travis McMichael allegedly shot the 25-year-old.

JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO REMOVE JESSE JACKSON FROM AHMAUD ARBERY COURTROOM

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, are accused of arming themselves and going after Arbery, who was jogging through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels chased and cornered Arbery before Travis McMichael allegedly opened fire. They claimed they thought Arbery was stealing and that security cameras in an open-framed house under construction had previously caught him on tape, though investigators have rejected those claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahkg2_0cyrgf3R00
Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The McMichaels and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, have been charged with nine counts each, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Dr. Edmund Donoghue testified Tuesday that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him.

He said Arbery would have probably died from either. The first shot tore through an artery in Arbery's right wrist and went through the center of his chest, cracking ribs and causing heavy internal bleeding. The second missed entirely but the third, fired at point-blank range, ripped through every major artery and vein near his left armpit and fractured bones in his shoulder and arm.

Donoghue testified there was nothing law enforcement or first responders could have done to save his life.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The first week of the trial was marked by bizarre outbursts and a motion from Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, to kick the Rev. Al Sharpton out of the gallery, arguing it could intimidate the jury. On Monday, he once again filed a motion to remove the Rev. Jesse Jackson who showed up to the courthouse with Arbery's father.

Defense attorneys will begin their case Wednesday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Al Sharpton
First Coast News

'It was unreal': Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to defense attorney telling judge 'we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Thursday marked the fifth day of testimony in the murder trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors listened to a recorded deposition from Larry English, the man who owned the home under construction where Arbery was before he was killed, for the entire day. English didn't testify in person due to health issues.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#After Eight#Mcmichaels#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
evalleytimes.com

A grand white jury will try to assassinate an African-American | Ahmed Arbury was assassinated in February 2020

Following the controversial selection of a panel of eleven whites and one black man to decide the guilt or innocence of three whites accused of persecuting an African American in February 2020 Ahmed ArberryThe trial began this Friday with oral arguments between the parties while attending a sports training in the small town of Brunswick (Georgia, USA).
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy