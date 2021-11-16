ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Trial of Cell Therapy for HF Misses Primary Endpoint, but Signals a Path Forward

By Todd Neale
tctmd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTargeted injection of mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) into the myocardium is safe but does not reduce recurrent nonfatal decompensated heart failure (HF) events in patients with chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), the randomized DREAM-HF trial shows. Through a mean follow-up of 30 months, the risk of that...

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Practice type influences oncologists’ therapy choice for metastatic renal cell carcinoma

Practice type may significantly influence providers’ choice of first-line therapy for metastatic renal cell carcinoma, according to study results presented at International Kidney Cancer Symposium. When given a representative patient scenario of intermediate/poor-risk metastatic disease, oncologists who practiced in academic settings and disease-focused oncologists appeared more likely than general oncologists...
CANCER
Nature.com

Stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19 and ARDS: a systematic review

Despite global efforts to establish effective interventions for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its major complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment remains mainly supportive. Hence, identifying an effective and safe therapy for severe COVID-19 is critical for saving lives. A significant number of cell-based therapies have been through clinical investigation. In this study, we performed a systematic review of clinical studies investigating different types of stem cells as treatments for COVID-19 and ARDS to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of cell therapy. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus. Among the 29 studies, there were eight case reports, five Phase I clinical trials, four pilot studies, two Phase II clinical trials, one cohort, and one case series. Among the clinical studies, 21 studies used cell therapy to treat COVID-19, while eight studies investigated cell therapy as a treatment for ARDS. Most of these (75%) used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat COVID-19 and ARDS. Findings from the analyzed articles indicate a positive impact of stem cell therapy on crucial immunological and inflammatory processes that lead to lung injury in COVID-19 and ARDS patients. Additionally, among the studies, there were no reported deaths causally linked to cell therapy. In addition to standard care treatments concerning COVID-19 management, there has been supportive evidence towards adjuvant therapies to reduce mortality rates and improve recovery of care treatment. Therefore, MSCs treatment could be considered a potential candidate for adjuvant therapy in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 cases and compassionate use.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
UPI News

Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.

The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study. The study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments, which claim to do everything from relieving pain to slowing aging. People who use these...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

bit.bio raises $103m through series B round to develop cell therapies

UK-based bit.bio has raised $103m through a Series B funding round to accelerate the clinical development of cell therapies. The funding round saw participation from new and existing institutional and strategic investors, including National Resilience, Puhua Capital, Charles River Laboratories, Foresite Capital, Arch Ventures, Metaplanet and Tencent. The funds will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Stem Cells#Heart Failure#Cell Therapy#Hf#Rexlemestrocel L#Mesoblast#Texas Heart Institute#Nyha
Medagadget.com

Stellar Innovation to drive the Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market

The global Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

CytoImmune is Cell Therapy Veteran Christina Coughlin's Next Act

Christina Coughlin pictured above. (Photo courtesy of CytoImmune Therapeutics) CytoImmune Therapeutics is under new management. Cell therapy veteran Christina Coughlin is taking over the reins of the privately-held company developing natural killer (NK) immune cells to battle cancer. In her new role, Coughlin, who previously served as the chief medical...
CANCER
biospace.com

Adaptimmune Confident T-Cell Therapy Will Hit Efficacy Endpoint

Adaptimmune Therapeutics is poised to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2022 after announcing that its ongoing Phase II study on the effectiveness of T-cell therapy afami-cel to treat cancer will meet its primary endpoint by the end of this year. Reporting at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society annual...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers a new understanding of how mesenchymal stromal cells benefit patients in cell therapy

The therapeutic benefit to patients receiving mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy is not because the injected cells remain viable, but because of cell death, researchers at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) have found. In recent years, significant efforts have been made to develop stem cell-based therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases....
SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers Find Way to Target Specific Cells with Gene Therapy

Harvard researchers have developed a method to deploy gene therapy in specifically targeted cells, potentially opening doors to powerful therapeutic applications. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Harvard researchers have developed a method to deploy gene therapy — altering genes to help treat or prevent disease — in specifically targeted cells, potentially...
HARVARD, MA
biospace.com

Biotech Companies are Expanding the Frontiers of Engineered Cell Therapy

The plasticity of a cell is one of its quietly profound advantages – picture cells glowing from an extraneous DNA vector incorporated into the genome or cells that acquire newfound targeting abilities to find and kill problematic tumors. Superpowered cells cloaked with superhuman abilities are what unify the burst of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

T-Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Rare Sarcomas

Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel) induced responses in a third of patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), according to results of the phase II SPEARHEAD-1 trial. At data cutoff, the objective response rate (ORR) with the MAGE-A4-directed T-cell therapy was 34% per independent review, at 36% in the...
CANCER
tctmd.com

No Benefit for Icosapent Ethyl, P2Y12 Inhibitors in Separate COVID-19 Trials

The medical and research communities continue to refine what works and what doesn’t in COVID-19, and joining the latter group are two new trials targeting the inflammatory and thrombotic risks of the disease: one using icosapent ethyl (Vascepa; Amarin) in outpatients and the other testing P2Y12 inhibitors in patients who are hospitalized but not critically ill.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Neoantigen-Specific TCR-Transgenic Cell Therapy against Gliomas in Mice

Researchers from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and from Heidelberg University’s Medical Faculty Mannheim report they have tested a neoantigen-specific transgenic immune cell therapy for malignant brain tumors for the first time using an experimental model in mice. Their findings are published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research in...
CANCER
healio.com

Early data from CAR macrophage trial show cell therapy is safe, feasible for solid tumors

Three patients have been safely treated with CT-0508, a novel cell-based therapy, according to initial results of a phase 1 trial presented at Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. CT-0508 (Carisma Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited chimeric antigen receptor macrophage therapy that targets the HER2 protein in tumor...
CANCER
Benzinga

Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced additional data for LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) enrolled in Cohort 3B of the basket study IOV-COM-202. The results demonstrate the feasibility of LN-145, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte TIL cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients. Following one-time treatment with...
CANCER
Medscape News

Canagliflozin Improves HF Symptoms in Fully Remote Trial

New research shows that the benefits of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors on symptoms and quality of life in patients with heart failure extend to canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Janssen). Canagliflozin 100 mg daily bested placebo by a mean of 4.3 points for the primary outcome of 12-week change in the Kansas...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

HRQOL Decreased During and Immediately After CAR T-Cell Therapy for DLBCL

Prior to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), patients experienced a decrease in health-related quality of life (HRQOL), which was further impaired during and immediately after CAR T therapy. Patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) have often exhausted multiple lines...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

AXIOMATIC-TKR: Milvexian Promising for VTE Prevention

The oral factor XIa inhibitor milvexian is a promising option for preventing venous thromboembolism (VTE) while keeping bleeding risk low, according to the randomized AXIOMATIC-TKR trial. Presented in a late-breaking science session at the virtual American Heart Association 2021 Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of...
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Stem Cell Therapy Reduces Need for Nearly 10% of Hip Replacements

Daniel Wiznia, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon with Yale School of Medicine, is practicing a surgical technique designed to render 10% of hip replacements unnecessary. Regenerative properties from a patient’s own stem cells are responsible for regrowing bone, restoring blood flow, and being able to avoid further interventional surgery. Osteonecrosis, also...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy