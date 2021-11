A new report claims Facebook is profiting from fake news about the climate emergency at the same time that thousands are at the Cop26 summit to discuss urgent action to protect the planet. Campaign groups Stop Funding Heat and The Real Facebook Oversight Board said that Facebook is accepting paid-for adverts on the social network that are pushing fake news about climate change and facilitating the spread of misinformation. These posts, the campaign groups claim, are receiving more than a million daily views of this kind of content. It comes at a bad time for Facebook and its new parent...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO