City Hall Closed Thanksgiving

Event date: November 23, 2021 Event Time: 06:00 PM - 11:59 PM Location: 305 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013 Description: The Workshop meeting for November 23 has been canceled. The next Workshop is... Continue on to full article...
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer has decided to close the Memorial Building, and other non-essential municipal building, including the public health nursing clinic, the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26. The offices were already closed for the federal Thanksgiving Holiday. There will be no trash, recycling,...
A Rancho Mirage city councilmember tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the closure of city hall. A news release by the city confirms that the councilmember was in attendance during the Thursday, Nov. 18 meeting. The councilmember's identity was not released. Officials encourage anyone who was at Thursday's city council meeting to get tested. City hall
RAYTOWN, Mo. — An emergency forced City Hall to close early Tuesday. The city tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that the building would be closed for the remainder of the day. Raytown officers said they arrested a woman at the police department and found she was carrying something that seemed suspicious. Officers evacuated and also evacuated City Hall. They called in the bomb squad to investigate.
WESTFIELD — The annual Veterans Day ceremony at Parker Memorial Park last Thursday was somewhat reminiscent of years past, after a scaled down ceremony in 2020, but it was missing one notable fixture. American Legion Post 454 was absent from the main ceremony this year, after it officially closed its...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley City Hall and the CenterPlace Regional Event Center are closing Monday at 3 p.m. to allow staff to return home safely before winds hit the area. The National Weather Service has forecast extremely heavy winds in the Spokane region through 10 p.m. this...
TULSA, Okla. — According to the City of Tulsa, City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day. Public safety and mission critical operations will continue to operate at normal hours. Residents who need assistance with water or sewer problems may call the city’s...
(November 23, 2021) The streets surrounding Frisco Square and Toyota Stadium will be closed Thursday morning, November 25, 6-10 a.m. for the North Texas Turkey Trot. In addition, one road in Frisco... Continue on to full article...
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2021) Rockwall County Newcomers and Friends welcomed Kahula Voyage to their November 11 luncheon. The Hawaiian dancers demonstrated native dances and shared their culture with... Continue on to full article...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a big expansion project for the New York Blood Center.
The center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on East 67th Street on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street.
The blood center had asked the city to rezone the property to build higher than the roughly six to seven stories currently allowed.
Some residents went to court Monday in a last-ditch effort to block the construction before the vote, but the judge denied their request.
The Boston Zoning Board of Appeal has ejected a zoning relief application for a proposed development at 4198 Washington Street in Roslindale, MA, citing a lack of parking for residents. Developer Arx Urban had hoped to replace a one-story retail building with a mixed-use building that included 31 housing units,...
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound Construction on a six-month median project on a section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will begin next week. On Monday, Texas Department of... Continue on to full article...
Downtown Garland welcomes the next wave of revitalization with one of the most highly anticipated projects from the 2019 bond program starting construction: the redevelopment of the Downtown Square. Continue on to full article...
A resident of the 4500 block of Beverly Drive says she plans to fight citations related to a new Highland Park ordinance that limits the number of decorative items in front and visible side yards.... Continue on to full article...
