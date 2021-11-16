ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Editor’s Column: Thanksgiving

By Brendan Sanders
fsutorch.com
 8 days ago

This is the last edition before our week off for Thanksgiving. I can not believe the speed of which the semester flew by this year. It’s going by way too fast for my liking. I still have so much I want to do and I only have a little more than...

fsutorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

Carpenter's Column: No sugar in the halls of Valhalla

I am not overly fond of holidays. Fond, yes, but not “It’s the Day After Halloween, Woo Hoo! Let’s Go Shopping” fond. This disconcerts my family. They see in my wan response to the feasts and festivities of the holiday season a profound flaw in my character. They misjudge me....
FESTIVAL
Victoria Advocate

Syndicated column: Where there’s a Will

A child wrote his name and address on the cover of the book. The writing is printed, not in cursive. So, he was young. Most children know better than to write on or in a book. The child must have valued the book greatly and didn’t want anyone else to try and take it.
SOCIETY
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It’s that time of year

Christmas is coming – it’s that time of year. Pink and blue angels will suddenly appear. Look for them in town on a wreath or a tree. Pick an angel, then shop – a happy child will be. Directions are easy, printed out for you. Buy something fun for a...
SOCIETY
bendsource.com

Editor's Note

Moving into holiday mode, let's remember how far we've come over the course of a year and be thankful. Last year, if you remember, the fear of COVID-19 prevented families from gathering in Oregon, but this year, most are gearing up for the holidays and the return of traditions. Travel is back on the table and seeing loved ones, top of the list!
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Daily Iowan

Opinion | What DI editors are thankful for this Thanksgiving

I plan to spend some much needed time with my family. We don’t have any Thanksgiving traditions — it’s usually just what we’re in the mood for—but I can guarantee coffee in the morning and a card game in the evening. I’m thankful for so much. I’m thankful for the health of my family, my hilarious and supportive best friends, my kitten, my bed, soup, for sure. I’m thankful for good books and music and of course, the DI arts staff, the cutest and smartest bunch in town.
IOWA CITY, IA
Trentonian

Thanksgiving: a food, family, and football frenzy (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The first official turkey pardon took place in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush, according to the National Constitution Center. That’s a great escape for one bird but about 46 million turkeys end up as dinner table centerpieces for Thanksgiving. The National Turkey Federation estimated that approximately 22 million turkeys...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Christmas#American#Lions#Ohio State#Covid
Quad-Cities Times

Column: A jacket and a veteran's legacy

My dad was nearly 97 when he passed away in his sleep on a Friday the 13th in August. He was a great dad who lived an admirable life. He served as a wonderful role model in our family and he earned the respect and love he received from his children.
MILITARY
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: This is not a eulogy

It was a long year, during which he rarely left his chair in the living room and, later, the hospital bed. His was a slow ride: painful, desperate. At the end he was so weak he could barely speak, yet so strong he clung to life for days after he’d stopped eating and drinking.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Helmsman

From the editor's desk: Letters to the Editor make a return

With the Daily Helmsman’s 90th anniversary magazine on the horizon, I had the opportunity to gaze into the history of this student news outlet. Throughout our nearly century-long lifespan, I have noticed that we have not been engaged with the student body the way we once were. That shouldn’t be the way a student newspaper operates.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Apartment Therapy

10 Editor-Favorite Kitchen Essentials for Hosting the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal

Whether you’re a pumpkin pie advocate or a cranberry sauce skeptic, most everyone will be sitting down to some sort of feast in just a few short weeks. We know just how hectic cooking, socializing, and serving can be on this holiday, and also just how hard it is for those of us who are missing loved ones on this day of gratitude. So, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, we asked the editors at our sister site, Kitchn, to spill their secrets and share what cookware, bakeware, tools, and serving pieces our editors rely on to pull off the ultimate feast. Here are the essential kitchen items (and the tales behind the picks) our team can’t live without on Turkey Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Riverhead News-Review

Codger’s Column: A local hero

It was always reassuring to open the FIT Center door and come upon the welcoming bulk and boom of Garth Griffin, the red-topped gentle giant. Typically, Codger had dragged himself to the chore of working out, but Garth’s smile reinforced the vague notion that a joyless half-hour on the elliptical machine might just be the best use of his body, and maybe its last chance of redemption.
SPORTS
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Three activities to relax and recharge over Thanksgiving break

Thanksgiving break is like the calm before the storm that is the last few weeks of the semester. Papers, put-off readings and finals can all wreak havoc on your relaxation time, so make the most of this upcoming week off while you can. Here are three things I plan to...
LIFESTYLE
kentwired.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: LoveLight and Wayside Furniture partner for After Thanksgiving Giving Event

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a unique opportunity for those who would like to support LoveLight’s mission to help people, especially those considered economically or otherwise disadvantaged, to move toward reaching their potential and to promote positive, healthful lifestyles. Wayside Furniture will match checks and money orders...
KENT, OH
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy