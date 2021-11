Most news from the Capitol this month has centered around the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this week. It allocates significant funding for all things related to infrastructure, including electric vehicle charging. Now, lawmakers have switched their focus to a softer side of infrastructure, as debate heats up around the Build Back Better bill. This second piece of legislation promises to fund things like universal preschool and reduce prescription drug costs. Following a vote in the House of Representatives today, what are some potential Build Back Better stocks to watch?

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO