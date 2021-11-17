ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Local football players earn All-State honors

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — It was another great season of high school football in the Rockford area. That was proven out Tuesday when the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State picks. Several local players were named.

They are as follows:

Class 6A: Harlem senior LB/RB Adrian Palos
Class 5A: Sycamore junior OL/DL Lincoln Cooley
Class 5A: Rochelle junior RB/LB Garrett Gensler
Class 4A: Marengo junior QB Josh Holst
Class 4A: Genoa-Kingston senior LB Colin Neslor
Class 3A: Byron senior LB/RB Chandler Binkley
Class 3A: North Boone senior WR Will Doetch
Class 3A: DuPec senior QB Hunter Hoffman
Class 1A: Forreston senior RB/DB Matthew Beltran
Class 1A: Lena-Winslow Senior LB/TE Brody Mahon

