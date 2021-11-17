ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic body cam footage shows Atlanta officers rescue man from burning car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta police officers are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning car Sunday night.

The Atlanta Police Department said that the car had gone through two houses before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

Officers W. Adams and M. Todd arrived at the accident at Oliver Street and North Avenue and found the driver still in the car while flames shot from the hood. Body camera footage shows the officers struggling with the door, which would not open.

The officers eventually broke the driver’s side window and pulled the unidentified driver through the window and onto the ground away from the burning car.

The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver were not immediately known.

