The U.S. men's national team has its signature win of World Cup qualifying. Now it has to build on it. While beating Mexico and reviving the Dos a Cero storyline Friday night was riveting, the job of reaching the 2022 World Cup is not yet complete, and Tuesday night's match vs. Jamaica at Independence Park in Kingston is the next step on that road. The match marks the beginning of the second half of Concacaf's Octagonal round, where the top three finishers automatically clinch a berth at the World Cup and fourth place goes to an intercontinental playoff for another place.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO